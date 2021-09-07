CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto-exchange Bitfinex to launch operations in Kazakhstan

By Shubham Pandey
ambcrypto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKazakhstan was barely known to the cryptocurrency community, until a few month ago. It has now become a sought after destination for cryptocurrency mining. Kazakhstan was among the regions that made the most of the shutting down of cryptocurrency mining activities in China. Post this exodus, it now ranks #3 in global cryptocurrency production.

