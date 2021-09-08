Arrest warrant issued for Hopwood woman following alleged assault

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Hopwood woman after she allegedly smashed the back window of a vehicle with a wooden plank. State police were dispatched to Findly Street in North Union Township around 8:50 p.m. Friday and spoke to Zachary Anderson. He reportedly told police that he previously had a protection-from-abuse order against Cecely Marie Madison, 30, of Hopwood, but he let the order expire and went out to dinner with Madison that evening.