Georgia Jumps To Second In Latest AP Top 25 Poll
After two weeks of college football, there is noticeable movement within the AP Top 25. Riding high off of a win against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs have risen to number two in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Elsewhere, the Ohio State University has moved up to third after taking out Minnesota on September 2. Going in the opposite direction, Oklahoma fell to fourth after struggling to defeat Tulane on Saturday.defpen.com
Comments / 1