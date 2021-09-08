Thomas “Tom” Leslie Hilgemeir
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Thomas "Tom" Leslie Hilgemeier, 77, of Rapid City, S.D. passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Paul Winckler officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Kirk Funeral Home with a prayer service starting at 7 p.m. Inurnment will be 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at Black Hills National Cemetery with Ellsworth AFB Honor Guard providing military honors. Masks are required at Black Hills National Cemetery.
