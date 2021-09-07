Tough opening night for Jeffco School Board over masks
The first assignment of the new school year for the Jeffco Public Schools Board of Education was to delve into the debate around masking of schoolage children. Board member, Susan Miller, set off the debate just moments into the first board meeting of the school year on Sept. 2 with a request to add an agenda item — discussion of the District’s compliance with a JCPH (Jefferson County Public Health) public health order (PHO) requiring universal masking in schools.coloradocommunitymedia.com
