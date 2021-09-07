Tough opening night for Jeffco School Board over masks

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — While many Maryland counties have begun the school year, masked up, Carroll County is one of the only counties leaving the decision in the hands of parents. “I refuse to parent my children in fear,” said one parent. “Send them masked this first week.” Tensions running red hot at a Carroll County school board meeting on Wednesday. “I do understand the desire to return to normal but I think the risk of doing so during the current pandemic are underappreciated by this board,” said Melissa Pain, Carrol County resident. Some parents calling out the school board for allowing masks in schools...

CARROLL COUNTY, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO