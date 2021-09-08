Battery Fall 0-1 in Valiant Effort Against Rowdies

CHARLESTON, S.C., – The Battery fell 0-1 to the Tampa Bay Rowdies in a hard-fought match Tuesday night at Patriots Point. It was a physical game that saw red cards issued to both sides in the second half with a 63rd-minute goal from Lewis Hilton lifting the visitors past Charleston. The Battery remain one point off from a playoff spot in the Atlantic Division following the result and will look to bounce back on the road next Wednesday.