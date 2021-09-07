CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durango, CO

Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease on Sept. 25

durangodowntown.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould the smoke from Western fires contribute to an increase in Alzheimer’s disease and dementia? Scientists have discovered a correlation, but more research needs to be conducted and you can help. You’re watching the “Local News Network” brought to you by Kroegers Ace Hardware in Durango. And Choice Building Supply Ace Hardware in Cortez. I’m Wendy Graham Settle. Scientists continue to build greater understanding about the causes of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in an effort to find a cure. And you can help get them closer by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease on Saturday, September 25th in both Durango and Farmington. Hosted by the Four Corners Alzheimer’s Initiative, the Farmington event will start at 9:00 AM with registration at Berg Park. The Durango event starts at 10:00 AM at the Rotary Park gazebo. The event is free, but walkers are encouraged to raise donations to support local educational programs and free services in the area. Donors who contribute $100 or more will receive a walk t-shirt. Donations also support critical research about the disease.

durangodowntown.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cortez, CO
Durango, CO
Society
City
Durango, CO
Local
Colorado Society
Durango, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Alzheimer#Kroegers Ace Hardware#Americans

Comments / 0

Community Policy