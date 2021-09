The Kansas City Chiefs have filled their practice squad, signing 16 players ahead of Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. On July 23, the NFL confirmed that 2020 practice squad rules created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic would roll over into the 2021 season. Under these rules, teams can sign up to 16 players to their practice squads. In any week, they may also protect up to four players from being signed to another team during that week — though the Chiefs used this power only sparingly in 2020. Teams can elevate two practice-squad players to their roster for a single game prior to 3 p.m. Arrowhead Time the day before the game — and if needed as a replacement due to COVID-19, as late as 90 minutes prior to the game.

