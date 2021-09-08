CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairmont, WV

East Fairmont cruises past Eagles, move to 5-0

By Nick Henthorn
Posted by 
Times West Virginian
Times West Virginian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qh1En_0bpW4n2t00

FAIRMONT — The East Fairmont Bees welcomed the Robert C. Byrd Eagles to East-West Stadium on Tuesday, and also welcomed back a key contributor back from injury.

Kierstyn Maxey, a sophomore who made first team all-state last season as a freshman, returned to the field against the Eagles, scoring two goals on the way to a 3-to-0 victory.

The win moved East Fairmont to 5-0, and the shutout marked the fourth time the Bees have held their opponents scoreless.

The first minutes of action saw the ball largely stay in the midfield, with passes frequently preyed upon by pestering defenders. Neither team was able to push onto the offensive until East’s Madison Fortier capitalized on an Eagles defender whiffing on a deflection attempt on a throw in, getting a clean touch and following up with a grounded strike right past the goalie. Seven minutes into the first half, the Bees were on the board.

Robert C. Byrd made a push of their own into East’s territory on the ensuing kick-off, and Maxey made her mark on defense before getting involved in Tuesday’s scoring. She was quick to the ball, disrupting the Eagles every time it seemed they were poised to line up a shot. The persistence paid off, and the Bees worked the ball back to Robert C. Byrd’s side.

As the game wore on, East Fairmont’s passing improved, especially in the midfield. The improvement was one Bees head coach Eric Wright chalked up to a rising comfort level.

“It’s a confidence thing,” Wright said. “Every game you come out, you know teams, but you haven’t faced them yet this year so you don’t know exactly what they’ll do. As the game goes on we get more confident because we see what we’re able to do within what the other team is giving us. That’s where we just get stronger as the game goes along.”

With just under 17 minutes to go in the first half, Kierstyn Maxey converted her first goal of the night. Finding herself with some room with the ball after an errant Eagles header, Maxey squared herself up with a few well-placed touches, and let loose a strike that went right over the goalie’s left shoulder.

Maxey was at it again with just under two minutes in the half, capitalizing on a quick touch from teammate Maddie Lott to send a shot from nearly 15-yards out right in between the top of the crossbar and the outstretched hands of the leaping goalie. The Bees would lead 3-0 at the half.

“I was feeling great,” Maxey said of her return.

“For myself, I just want to keep scoring, assisting and connecting passes so we can keep our record up high.”

The second half lead enabled a lot of different East players to see playing time, something that should only raise this team’s floor as they remain undefeated.

“I’m feeling really good,” Wright said. “RCB is a good team, and today was good because we got all our goals in the first half and were able to get some kids some playing time in the second half — kids who do good stuff for us in practice and some games they’re not getting in, so this was a good game to get everybody in.”

East Fairmont has outscored their opponents 12-to-2 in total this season, and have a rivalry match against Fairmont Senior on Thursday. It seems a different Bee has stepped up each game, and now with Maxey back in the fold, East is hoping to keep trending upward.

“We feel good,” Wright said. “Every game we’re trying to focus and work on different things. We talk about the same things, and we try and build on it each game. Sometimes it’s doing the same things but just a little more focused.”

“We have talent,” Maxey said. “We have a lot of talent that will be really, really useful throughout the season. We’re already doing better than last season in terms of connecting passes, playing through balls into the goal and finding the back of the net.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Times West Virginian

Times West Virginian

Fairmont, WV
1K+
Followers
83
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Times West Virginian

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairmont, WV
Sports
City
Fairmont, WV
City
Madison, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruises#The Eagles#The East Fairmont Bees#Rcb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Fairmont, WVWVNews

East Fairmont girls beat Robert C. Byrd, boys draw

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The East Fairmont boys’ and girls’ soccer teams played host to the Robert C. Byrd Eagles on Tuesday at East-West Stadium, with the boys playing to a 2-2 draw and the EFHS girls earning a 3-0 victory. The boys’ game featured a back-and-forth affair, with...
Pickens, SCThe Mountaineer

Pisgah runs past Pickens, scores 38 straight to move to 3-0

Pisgah fans made the trip and packed the stands at Enka High School to cheer on the Black Bears as they won their first “home” game of the season 38-14 against Pickens (SC) Friday night. “I thought we had a really good crowd,” Pisgah head coach Brett Chappell said postgame....
Bridgeport, WVWDTV

Bridgeport Girls Soccer wins 3-0 over Fairmont Senior

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport girl’s soccer team claimed their second win of the season tonight. Through the early rain of Ida, Bridgeport kept contorl of the ball the majority of the game, entering the second half up 2-0. Junior forward Gabrielle Reep was able to grab the last...
Garland, TXstarlocalmedia.com

Clean Sweep: Jaguars cruise past South Garland

Horn has put together a solid resume during the first month of the season. The last thing the Jaguars wanted to do was have a letdown with the 10-6A season ready to get started on Friday. Horn did not get caught looking ahead and took care of business on Tuesday...
Footballburlington-record.com

Eagles remain No. 4 in state, Wolves move up to No. 5

In this week’s six-man football state rankings, the Stratton Eagles remained No. 4 after a 60-29 dismantling of Prairie on the road. Prairie was No. 5 at the time and fell to No. 8 this week. Also, the Idalia Wolves moved up three spots this week to No. 5 after...
Joplin, MOfourstateshomepage.com

Joplin cruises past Carl Junction with eight goals

The soccer season is underway and Joplin brought in Carl Junction to begin the campaign. Joplin was victorious over the Bulldogs 8-0. The Eagles will remain at home to face Carthage next Tuesday, while Carl Junction matches up with Parkview at home Thursday.
Huntington, WVHerald-Dispatch

Herd hopes to soar past Eagles

HUNTINGTON — Last week, Marshall’s season got off to a hot start as the Thundering Herd went on the road and defeated Navy, 49-7. This week, the Herd prepares for the first home game of the Charles Huff era against FCS member NC Central in a 6:30 p.m. matchup at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Footballmidfloridanewspapers.com

Blue Streaks soar past Eagles

SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks are off to a great start to the season after winning their first game. The Blue Streaks held on to defeat the Centennial Eagles 17-13. It was a game riddled with flags but Sebring’s defense was able to hold off the Eagles and help lead their team to victory.
Elkhart, INElkhart Truth

Jimmies cruise past Osceola Grace for first win

ELKHART — Jimtown took care of business, and it started with taking care of the ball. Senior Landon Buchanan rushed for a pair of touchdowns and added a 41-yard interception return for another score, each before the midway mark of the second quarter, as the Jimmies stormed to a 53-6 high school football victory over Osceola Grace on Friday night at Sharpe Stadium.
Trinity, NCHigh Point Enterprise

East rolls past Wheatmore

TRINITY — After a season-opening debacle against Providence Grove left East Davidson searching for answers, the Golden Eagles found several in Trinity last week. East reached the midpoint of the Randolph County portion of its schedule, and with its 37-22 victory over Wheatmore, positioned itself to start the season with a winning record if it can secure a win against the Bulldogs. The Eagles will complete the third leg of its non-conference slate this week before heading to Ledford for their annual rivalry game, and they will do so with full confidence after taking down the Warriors.
Grove City, OHSpringfield News Sun

Prep football: Irish cruise past Eagles to improve to 2-0

GROVE CITY — The Catholic Central High School football team is 2-0 for the first time since 2016. Irish sophomore Ty Myers, Jr. threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as the Irish beat Grove City Christian 55-7 on Saturday night in Grove City. Catholic Central sophomore Daniel Kamara...
High SchoolDanville Commercial-News

PREP FOOTBALL: BHRA cruises past South Vermillion

CLINTON, Ind. — Even with a late change of venue, the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football team still found a way to shine. The Blue Devils took a 22-7 first quarter lead and would go on to beat South Vermillion 61-43 in a non-conference game on Friday. BHRA was supposed to face Dwight...
Aberdeen, SDsiouxcountyradio.com

Northwestern Football Cruises Past Presentation to Begin Season

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The Northwestern College football team stormed to a 66-9 beat down of Presentation College in the season opener behind a ferocious effort on all sides of the football, led by the defense forcing four Presentation turnovers. The 66 points scored ranks second-best in program history for most points scored in a game.
Hubbard, OH27 First News

Caffey, Hubbard cruise to 3-0

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Following a historic win over Cardinal Mooney in week two, Hubbard kept the momentum rolling in week three with a 47-14 home win over Shaw. The Eagles jumped out to a 41-0 lead at halftime behind over 200 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns from running back T.C. Caffey.
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

Pisgah opens season ten days late, cruises past Enka 28-0

Candler — (WLOS) Pisgah should be preparing for its third game this week, but instead the Bears opened the 2021 season on Monday night. Heavy flooding from Tropical Storm Fred destroyed the turf field at Memorial Stadium, and then the Bears scheduled first opponent went into COVID quarantine. The second...
NFLPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
Fairmont, MNAlbert Lea Tribune

USC girls’ tennis shut out by Fairmont, 7-0

The United South Central girls’ tennis team hosted Fairmont Monday night in search of their first team win of the season. However, the Cardinals proved to be too much for the Rebels to handle, falling 7-0. The No. 1 doubles team of senior Elizabeth Romano and junior Kelsie Chapman came...

Comments / 0

Community Policy