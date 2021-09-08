Car-Freshening Phone Holders

You might as well be a jack of all trades when you’re designing a product that’s got stiff competition, right? Sure, your smartphone car-mount can hold your phone, but can it freshen the air too? That’s sort of the direction the NUMBER ZERO is going for. A MagSafe-compatible car-mount that sits universally on any car’s AC vent, the NUMBER ZERO lets you snap your iPhone on without worrying about clamps, grips, friction, or flimsy parts. It secures your phone in either landscape or portrait orientation using a series of robust magnets that can hold up to 12-times the iPhone’s weight, and even comes with an air-diffuser that relies on the AC-vent behind your phone to disperse any fragrance of your choice all around the car.