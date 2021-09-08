Car-Freshening Phone Holders

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe 'NUMBER ZERO' phone holder is a multifunctional accessory for drivers looking to keep their smartphone within view when on the road, while also freshening up the interior of the cabin. The smartphone holder works by being positioned into a vent inside the cabin and will go to work holding the device in place thanks to a MagSafe-compatible design. The unit will also allow for essential oil or perfume to be placed inside of it to easily diffuse scent into the cabin.

