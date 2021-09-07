September is National Preparedness Month
September is National Preparedness Month and Kaufman County encourages all residents to be ready! Being prepared for disasters starts at home. Everyone can be part of helping to prepare for emergencies. Young children and teens alike can be a part of the process. As a parent, guardian, or other family member, you have an important role to play when it comes to protecting the children in your life and helping them be prepared in case disaster strikes.www.kaufmancounty.net
