Kaufman, TX

September is National Preparedness Month

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember is National Preparedness Month and Kaufman County encourages all residents to be ready! Being prepared for disasters starts at home. Everyone can be part of helping to prepare for emergencies. Young children and teens alike can be a part of the process. As a parent, guardian, or other family member, you have an important role to play when it comes to protecting the children in your life and helping them be prepared in case disaster strikes.

Vaccine Clinic Offered at Shops at Terrell

Kaufman County is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination site Monday – Saturday from Friday, Sept. 10 through Friday, Oct. 29, at the Shops at Terrell at 301 Tanger Drive, Suite 103 in Terrell (I-20 @ SH 34). Pfizer vaccinations will be administered by the Texas National Guard from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary and there is no cost for the vaccination. Please call 469-826-9595 for more information.
KAUFMAN, TX
