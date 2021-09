The heat moved in on us and hasn’t let up. Up until now we lucked out and haven’t seen many 90-plus degree days, let alone multiple days in a row. Seems like things really sped up and started to either die or change from growth mode to dry down mode rather quickly. I think some of the beans on the hot sand and gravel bars got some top-end yield taken off of them. For the most part, the corn is still in good shape, but we are seeing signs of stress and plants dying before they are actually mature.

FORT BRANCH, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO