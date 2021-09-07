CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Benton man arrested in Graves after vehicle, foot pursuit

By MAYFIELD MESSENGER STAFF
mayfield-messenger.com
 7 days ago

Kentucky State Police arrested a Benton man after he fled from a traffic stop in Graves County. On Saturday, KSP troopers observed a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S. 45 north near the Folsomdale community. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, it traveled west on Pittman Road, across Ky. 1241 and into a residential driveway. The driver then exited the vehicle and fled into the woods on foot.

