Weak August Payrolls: Why We Should Care

Powell kicked the USD in the gut last week with what should be considered a dovish stance on the economic outlook. Pressure had been mounting by fellow Fed members for an earlier timeline in the tapering process. Powel conceded that it was discussed that by the year-end the process would commence. However, he also reiterated that this was not an indication that higher rates would follow shortly behind. So cheap money is here to stay for longer. The stock markets have been thriving in the low-interest-rate environment which is likely to continue for the foreseeable future. Stocks higher means ‘risk on’ Risk on tends to support the high beta, commodity currencies such as the AUD, NZD and the CAD. The low yielders, the JPY and the CHF tend to get sold to fund the asset purchases. As trend followers, we like to buy strong and sell week.

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO