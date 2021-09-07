CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Therapy use for U.S. school-aged children with developmental disabilities: State variation and determinants

Disabil Health J. 2021 Aug 28:101198. doi: 10.1016/j.dhjo.2021.101198. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Therapy services can support developmental needs, improve social emotional outcomes, and reduce persistent health inequities for children with developmental disabilities (DD). Receipt of therapy services may be especially timely when children with DD are school-aged, once diagnosis has often occurred. Yet limited knowledge exists on geographic variability and determinants of therapy use among school-aged U.S. children with DD.

docwirenews.com

Tobacco smoke exposure and inadequate sleep among U.S. school-aged children

Sleep Med. 2021 Aug 14;86:99-105. doi: 10.1016/j.sleep.2021.08.012. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE/BACKGROUND: Inadequate sleep and tobacco smoke exposure (TSE) have been separately linked to adverse childhood health consequences. Our objective was to assess the association between home TSE status and inadequate sleep among U.S. school-aged children. METHODS: We analyzed 2018-2019...
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Which Children Use School-Based Health Services as a Primary Source of Care?

J Sch Health. 2021 Sep 7. doi: 10.1111/josh.13085. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: School-based health centers (SBHCs) offer primary and preventive health care for children and adolescents. Using nationally representative data, we aimed to examine which child and family characteristics are associated with using school-based health care providers as the primary source of health care, and whether care received from these providers met the criteria for a medical home.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 transmission at school is rare for children with disabilities, suggests study

Studies have determined that in-school transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 is rare when masking, social distancing and other safety protocols are followed. However, little has been known about COVID-19 risks at school for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. These students often are unable to mask or maintain social distancing and may have underlying medical conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus and related complications.
KIDS
nowhabersham.com

School-aged children at center of latest COVID-19 surge in state

About 60 percent of current COVID-19 outbreaks in Georgia are occurring in K-12 schools across the state, public health officials said Tuesday. That’s seven times more than the child outbreaks in previous virus surges, Cherie Drenzek, the state epidemiologist, told the board of the Department of Public Health. Cases, hospitalizations...
KIDS
MyChesCo

CDC Launches COVID-19 Resources for People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has created unique challenges for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). To address them, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states it created a COVID-19 toolkit with communication resources explaining in plain language how people with IDD and caregivers can protect themselves from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
gvhealthnews.com

More Children with Disabilities?

Number of kids with disabilities rises. Various factors may have skewed the statistics, expert says. A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows more children today have been identified as having disabilities. The figures rose from 16.2% in 2009-2011 to 17.8% in 2015-2017, including ADHD, autism spectrum disorder and intellectual disabilities. All of these can affect children’s ability to learn.
KIDS
klin.com

Free Person-Centered Planning For Those With Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities

The Department of Health and Human Services is offering a series of free online introductory person-centered trainings for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and the aging and disabled population. The trainings are made possible by a grant provided by the Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities. (NCDD) Person-centered planning (PCP)...
HEALTH
mtpr.org

Parents Of Children With Disabilities Join The Legal Battle Over Masks In Schools

Brittany Schwaigert says her 13-year-old son, Greyson, needs his peers to wear their masks. Greyson has tuberous sclerosis complex, a rare genetic disorder, which means contracting COVID-19 could send him into renal failure among other complications. He is also behind in school due to developmental delays. "He doesn't understand that...
KIDS
