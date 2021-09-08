CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yankton, SD

Local Sports Wrap 9-8-21

kynt1450.com
 5 days ago

Offense was hard to come by Tuesday night for both the Yankton Bucks and Gazelles Soccer squads, as they were both shut out by visiting ESD foe, Brandon Valley. The Gazelles played the first game of the double-header and fell 3-0, while the Bucks played the nightcap and came up on the short end of a 1-0 score. Both teams don’t need to wait long to shake off the losses however, as they each play Thursday night at Crane-Youngworth Field vs another ESD opponent, Brookings. You can catch the action live on KYNT radio and KYNTV. Bucks (4-1-1) pregame begins at 330pm with KYNT sports director Bryce Ladwig, and play-by-play sportscaster, Josh Boelter, and the Gazelles (2-4) matchup will take place immediately after.

www.kynt1450.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yankton, SD
Yankton, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
City
Summit, SD
City
Watertown, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Doane University#The Yankton Bucks#Gazelles Soccer#Esd#Brookings#Kyntv#Cimpl Arena#Lancers#Gpac#Sd Football Media Poll#Class Aa#Tea Area#Aberdeen Central#Augustana Football Head#The Quarterback Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy