Local Sports Wrap 9-8-21

Offense was hard to come by Tuesday night for both the Yankton Bucks and Gazelles Soccer squads, as they were both shut out by visiting ESD foe, Brandon Valley. The Gazelles played the first game of the double-header and fell 3-0, while the Bucks played the nightcap and came up on the short end of a 1-0 score. Both teams don’t need to wait long to shake off the losses however, as they each play Thursday night at Crane-Youngworth Field vs another ESD opponent, Brookings. You can catch the action live on KYNT radio and KYNTV. Bucks (4-1-1) pregame begins at 330pm with KYNT sports director Bryce Ladwig, and play-by-play sportscaster, Josh Boelter, and the Gazelles (2-4) matchup will take place immediately after.