Wedding of the Week: Alexandra Brown and MacGregor Obergfell
Jan. 23, 2021 | Like many COVID-era wedding couples, Washington, D.C., residents Alexandra Brown and MacGregor Obergfell had to make major changes while planning their nuptials. After getting engaged in June 2019, the pair began a long-term engagement to give them time to plan a 200-person wedding at Strongwater in Franklinton. When social distancing required them to create a Plan B and cut their guest list, Alexandra and MacGregor rolled with the punches. But then things got tougher.www.columbusmonthly.com
Comments / 0