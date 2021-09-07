CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wedding of the Week: Alexandra Brown and MacGregor Obergfell

Cover picture for the articleJan. 23, 2021 | Like many COVID-era wedding couples, Washington, D.C., residents Alexandra Brown and MacGregor Obergfell had to make major changes while planning their nuptials. After getting engaged in June 2019, the pair began a long-term engagement to give them time to plan a 200-person wedding at Strongwater in Franklinton. When social distancing required them to create a Plan B and cut their guest list, Alexandra and MacGregor rolled with the punches. But then things got tougher.

