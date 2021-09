UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Attorney David Leavitt announced he will no longer seek the death penalty for cases brought to his office. Leavitt said in a video: “Today, I announce that as the Utah County attorney, I will no longer seek the death penalty. We continue to aggressively prosecute not only homicide cases but all crimes of violence whatever their type. That is the better route. It is the more responsible route. It will make us safer as a community in every respect.”