Heaven’s Club Take Listeners on a Wild, Cosmic Ride With ‘Today’
Welcome to Pass the Aux, where KQED Arts & Culture gives you our favorite new tracks by Bay Area artists. Check out past entries and submit a song for future coverage here. I’m a sucker for a nostalgic sound. And Heaven’s Club (multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter Shiv Mehra and co-songwriter Chris Natividad) know exactly what they’re conjuring on “Today,” a dreamy, trippy, ambient pop song that teleported my brain straight back into the early naughts, when I listened earnestly and very emotionally to songs like Air’s “Playground Love.”www.kqed.org
