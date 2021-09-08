Samsung Galaxy Note trademark name not renewed, may be discontinued

Is Samsung ready to release the Galaxy S21 FE? That looks like at as the Galaxy S21 FE is is to have appeared beside a Galaxy S21 by one particular store. It could have been a mistake only but it tells us there will really be a Fan Edition of the Galaxy S21. The release may still be later this year or just before the end of the year. This means that aside for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 which is selling well, Samsung may have another seller especially because the Galaxy S21 FE will be more affordable.