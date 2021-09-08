CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Tim Blake Nelson’s Venice-Bowing Western ‘Old Henry’ Lands Key Global Sales (Exclusive)

By Alex Ritman
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago

VMI Worldwide has saddled up territories including the U.K., France and Germany for Potsy Ponciroli's well-received feature, which had it world premiere on the Lido on Tuesday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09XCcA_0bpVwnjF00
OLD HENRY Courtesy of ShoutFactory
  • Share this article on Twitter
  • Share this article on Email
  • Show additional share options

Old Henry, the Tim Blake Nelson-starring Western action drama that had its world premiere out of competition at the Venice Film Festival last night, has secured a number of key international territory deals.

VMI Worldwide has sold the Shout! Studios and Hideout Pictures title for Italy (Blue Swan), the U.K. and Australia (Signature), France (Ace Entertainment), Germany (Koch), Benelux (Three Lines), the Middle East and Turkey (Phoenicia Pictures) and South Korea (Jaye Entertainment).

From writer-director Potsy Ponciroli (best known for the Billy Ray Cyrus sitcom Still the King) and also starring Scott Haze and Gavin Lewis, with Trace Adkins and Stephen Dorff, Old Henry follows Henry (Nelson), a farmer who takes in an injured man (Haze) with a satchel of cash. When a posse lead by their fearless chief Ketchum (Dorff) comes for the money, he must decide whom to trust. Defending a siege, he reveals a talent for gunslinging that calls his true identity into question.

In his positive review, The Hollywood Reporter‘s David Rooney said that the film “plays out for much of its taut buildup and violent climax as a well-crafted exercise in old-fashioned but durable genre tropes. But it evolves into a satisfying reflection on the more complicated, somber realities behind the icons of the Wild West, separated from the embroidery of legend.”

“The flurry of deals are not surprising given the quality of the film but feels great all the same,” said Andre Relis, CEO of VMI Worldwide (who was in attendance at the premiere).

Written and directed by Ponciroli, Old Henry is produced by Shannon Houchins and Michael Hagerty. Executive producers are Alex Siskin, Garson Foos, Bob Emmer, Jordan Fields, Richard Foos, Trevor O’Neil and Blake Nelson.

“There has always been, and always will be, a place in the international market for an elevated Western with high profile cast, compelling characters and lots of action. So we’re thrilled to partner with VMI, whose deep experience with genre films and strong relationships with buyers will propel sales of Old Henry far and wide,” said Julie Dansker, Shout’s head of new content sales and Jordan Fields, executive producer and Shout’s vice president of acquisitions.

“While this is a traditional American western, the story and characters transcend the genre and are relatable in any region of the world,” added Shannon Houchins, producer/CEO Hideout Pictures. “We’re excited to see how the international community responds.”

THR Newsletters

Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day

Subscribe Sign Up

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Ross Inc. Responds to Netflix Doc as Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone Say They Didn’t Set Out to Create a “Hit Piece”

By Abbey White

Benedict Cumberbatch Gets Mean

By Rebecca Keegan

How Time’s Up Woes Are Overshadowing Its Mission Beyond Hollywood

By Rebecca Keegan, Tatiana Siegel

“There’s Been Fights, There’s Been Tears”: The Making of ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’

By Lacey Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31NS9O_0bpVwnjF00

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Nelson
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Tim Blake Nelson
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
Person
Gavin Lewis
Person
Stephen Dorff
Person
Trace Adkins
Person
Bob Ross
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vmi Worldwide#Hideout Pictures#Ace Entertainment#Phoenicia Pictures#Jaye Entertainment#Shout#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
Related
MoviesRegister Citizen

Matt Dillon, Charlotte Gainsbourg to Headline Simone de Beauvoir-Nelson Algren Romance Movie 'An Ocean Apart' (EXCLUSIVE)

Matt Dillon (“The House That Jack Built”) and Charlotte Gainsbourg (“Antichrist,” “Nymphomaniac”) are attached to star in Fred Garson’s “An Ocean Apart,” a period drama about the romantic affair between French philosopher Simone de Beauvoir and American writer Nelson Algren. The film is being developed by French producer Olivier Delbosc...
Chicago, ILtvinsider.com

‘Chicago Med’ Star Brian Tee Joins Nicole Kidman in Amazon Original Series ‘Expats’

Chicago Med star Brian Tee will star opposite Nicole Kidman in the upcoming Amazon Original series, Expats, based on the best-selling novel The Expatriates by Janice Y.K. Lee. Tee plays devoted husband and father Clarke, “who has no desire to exchange his expat lifestyle for American suburbia, until his world is upended and he is faced with an impossible choice,” according to the character description. The series is set against the fabric of Hong Kong and tells “the story of an international community whose lives are bound together forever after a sudden family tragedy.” The series also stars Ji-young Yoo, Sarayu Blue, and Jack Huston.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Old Henry’ Review: A Western That Does Little with the Genre

In “Old Henry,” Patsy Ponciroli has written and directed a western which contains all the mechanisms for strong storytelling — but never digs past the superficial realm of old genre tropes. Tim Blake Nelson, the Henry of the title, is here grizzled and grey and mutton-chopped. He looks every bit...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Adrien Brody’s Thriller ‘Clean’ Lands at IFC Films (Exclusive)

IFC Films has picked up the North American rights to Paul Solet’s crime thriller Clean, which stars Oscar winner Adrien Brody, who developed the film through his production company, Fable House. IFC Films will release the project in 2022. The film stars Brody as Clean, a man who grapples with the tragic loss of his daughter and is haunted by nightmares from his own criminal past. Clean cares for his community as a sanitation worker and as a mentor to his young neighbor. But when local gang violence puts his neighbor’s life in danger, Clean returns to the violence and darkness...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Tim Blake Nelson

Tim Blake Nelson plays an early 20th century farmer who takes in an injured man with a satchel full of cash, inviting trouble in this homage to classic Westerns. The Venice Film Festival might not seem the obvious destination for a Western (horses aren’t great with water, for starters), but this year sees Tim Blake Nelson’s Old Henry ride into…
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Old Henry’: Film Review | Venice 2021

An atmospheric slice of vintage Americana that shows there’s plenty of life left in seasoned Western archetypes, Old Henry gets much of its mileage from the somewhat unexpected lead casting of Tim Blake Nelson. Playing the eponymous widowed, Scripture-quoting farmer, carving out a hardscrabble existence in the Oklahoma Territory of 1906, Nelson does a complete 180 from the jolly singing, sharpshooting cowboy of the Coen brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Or is it? When Henry is put in a tight spot by ruthless men chasing a bag of stolen cash, his unruffled resourcefulness forces even his own petulant son...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice First Look: Jena Malone in Carter Smith’s Queer Midnight Movie ‘Swallowed’ (Exclusive)

Jena Malone looks to have lost all hope in this exclusive first look from queer midnight movie Swallowed from three-time Sundance alumni Carter Smith, reuniting the Neon Demon and Hunger Games star with the director 13 years after their supernatural horror, The Ruins. Shot under the radar with a small production footprint in rural Maine, the film is a story of friendship and small-town alienation that follows two best friends on their final night together, as it spirals into a backwoods nightmare of drugs, bugs and horrific intimacy. The film is being presented to U.S. buyers at Venice by ICM, and...
MoviesWiscnews.com

Tim Blake Nelson explains why he took on the title role in ‘Old Henry’

In the new Western drama ‘Old Henry’, which recently debuted at the Venice Film Festival, Tim Blake Nelson stars as the title character, a cowboy with a violent past who’s trying to settle down and be a good father to his son, but their simple life is thrown into chaos when they stop to help a wounded fellow who’s being hunted by some dangerous men. In this exclusive interview, Tim explains what first grabbed his attention about the project.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Golden Lion Winner Lorenzo Vigas’ Venice Contender ‘La Caja’ Unveils Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

The first trailer for Venice competition title “La Caja” (The Box) has landed. The film is by Lorenzo Vigas, who won the Venice Golden Lion in 2015 for “Desde allá” (From Afar). The film follows Hatzin, a young teenager from Mexico City who travels to collect the remains of his father, which have been found in a communal grave amid the huge skies and empty landscape of Northern Mexico. But a casual encounter with a man who shares a physical resemblance with his father fills him with doubts and hope about his parent’s true whereabouts. Vigas’ 2004 short film “Los elefantes nunca...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice: Justin Chadwick to Co-Direct U.K.-China Co-Production ‘Untamed’ (Exclusive)

Emmy-nominated director Justin Chadwick is set to co-direct the fantasy/drama/biopic Untamed, a U.K.-China co-production about the remarkable, improbable life of Zhu Shenghao, who famously translated the complete works of Shakespeare into Chinese singlehandedly. The innovative project, which will be told in both English and Chinese and shot between London and Shanghai, will actually feature two filmmakers at the helm. Chadwick will handle the English components, while a Chinese director, to be announced at a later date, will handle the Chinese shooting. The filmmakers will then come together to collaborate on the final edit. The film will begin production in the U.K. in...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Venice-Premiering ‘The Accusation’ With Charlotte Gainsbourg Lures Buyers for Gaumont (EXCLUSIVE)

Gaumont has lured distributors in key territories for Yvan Attal’s “The Accusation” ahead of the movie’s world premiere out of competition at Venice. Based on Karine Tuil’s bestseller “Les Choses Hu­maines,” “The Accusation” follows the downfall of a French intellectual power couple whose model son, Alexandre, is accused of rape, setting in motion an inextricable media-judicial machine. The film was penned by Attal and Yaël Langmann. Attal’s previous directorial efforts include “My Wife Is an Actress” and “Le Brio.” Tuil’s book won a pair of prestigious awards, including the Prix Goncourt High Schoolers in 2019 and has been translated in Germany,...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ at Paramount Plus Casts Billy Bob Thornton in Guest Role

Billy Bob Thornton has joined the upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883” at Paramount Plus, Variety has learned. Thornton joins previously announced cast members Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott. The series takes place in the titular year and follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is described as a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana. Thornton will appear in the guest star role of Marshal Jim...
MoviesScreendaily

‘Reflection’: first trailer for Valentyn Vasyanovych’s Venice Competition title (exclusive)

Screen can reveal the first trailer for Valentyn Vasyanovych’s Reflection, which plays in Competiton at this year’s Venice Film Festival (September 1-11). After winning the top Horizons prize in 2019 with Atlantis, Ukraine’s Vasyanovych steps up to Competition with a drama — which he also wrote, shot and edited — about a surgeon (Roman Lutskyi) who is captured by Russian military forces in the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine. He returns to his comfortable middle-class apartment on release, and tries to find a renewed purpose in life.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Venice Documentary ‘The Forgotten Ones’ Spotlights Under-Represented Mizrahi Jews in First Clip (EXCLUSIVE)

Director Michale Boganim explores her father’s role in Israel’s own Black Panther movement in her new Venice documentary: “The Forgotten Ones” (“Mizrahim, Les Oublies de la Terre Promise”). The 1950s movement sprang from the Mizrahim community – Jews who were ethnically cleansed from North Africa and the Middle East – who sought refuge in Israel. Battling discrimination, Mizrahi Jews looked to the U.S. Black Panther movement for inspiration, Boganim’s father and his friends fought back, politically and otherwise. In the documentary, Boganim embarks on a road trip to search for some of her father’s colleagues, taking a tour of Israel’s history and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy