CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

‘They came for my daughter’: Afghan single mothers face losing children under Taliban

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe day after Mazar-i-Sharif, the provincial capital of Balkh province, fell to the Taliban on 14 August, gunmen came for Raihana’s* six-year-old daughter. Widowed when her husband was murdered by Taliban forces in 2020, Raihana had been raising her child as a single mother. After her husband’s death she had fought her in-laws for custody of her daughter and won, thanks to the rights she had under Afghan civil law – which state that single women can keep their children if they can provide for them financially.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 40

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Single Mothers#Single Women#The Afghan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
KidsNew York Post

Afghan dad trying to sell daughter to keep family from starving

A desperate Afghan dad has said he is prepared to sell his daughter for just $580 so he can save the rest of his family of seven from starvation — and give the 4-year-old a chance at a better life. Ex-cop Mir Nazir told the Times of London he is...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Photo of Afghan woman standing in front of Taliban gun goes viral

A dramatic photo showing a Taliban fighter pointing his gun at a woman at a female-led protest in Afghanistan has gone viral on social media.The woman, who is seen carrying just a bottle of water, stands her ground, unfazed, in front of the Taliban fighter. Many other protestors can be seen holding placards behind her.Several social media users praised the courage shown by the woman in the face of a direct, physical threat.Many said the photo encapsulates the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, where women and other gender minorities stand to fare the worst under a regime that has a...
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
Middle EastNew York Post

Afghan mom blinded by Taliban claims they feed women’s bodies to dogs

An Afghan mom who was shot and had her eyes gouged out for getting a job claims the Taliban have also fed women’s bodies to dogs. “In the eyes of Taliban, women are not living, breathing human beings, but merely some meat and flesh to be battered,” Khatera, who now lives in Delhi and uses only one name, told India’s News 18.
Worldhngn.com

Fact Check: Have The Taliban Been Adbucting Girls After Their Takeover of Kabul?

A social media post which has been claiming that the Taliban are abducting young girls was found to be false. Over the past week, an alleged screenshot of a tweet posted by the Al Jazeera news channel circulated online. In the tweet, the publication's English account was seen claiming that the Taliban, who took over Kabul on Aug. 15, have been abducting young girls from their homes.
Religionpersecution.org

Christian Children “Burned Beyond Recognition” by Jihadists in Nigeria

“Burned beyond recognition in the home burnings, according to community leader Sunday Bunu, was a 4-year-old girl, Timara Ishaya; a 5-year-old girl, Goodness Bala; an 8-year-old girl, Lovina Markus; a 13-year-old girl, Susana Ishaya; Halima Asabulu, 90; Sylvia Ajida, 56; Paulina Asabulu, 50; Deborah Asabulu, 37; Bridget Nathaniel, 20; boys killed were Ephraim Hosea, 9; Titus Bitrus, 13; Titus Ajida, 16; Silvanus Dauda, 17; Barnaba Hosea, 17; and Yunana Bitrus, 17; men killed were Yahanum Solomon, 18, and Babuka Bitrus, 75.”
Petsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Service dogs LEFT FOR DEAD in Kabul by departing US troops reports

The American Humane Society has condemned the US government for apparently leaving a number of service animals behind after withdrawing from Kabul. Footage on social media showed the dogs in cages and roaming around the airport. "I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden orders 5,000 US troops back to Afghanistan; threatens Taliban with US attack

President Joe Biden authorized thousands more U.S. troops to deploy to Afghanistan on Saturday as the Taliban continued to capture provincial capitals and was said to be closing in on Kabul. Biden said he’s authorized “approximately 5,000 US troops” to deploy based on “recommendations of our diplomatic, military, and intelligence...
Public SafetyNew York Post

Taliban parade two men through streets with blackened faces and nooses around necks

Sickening images show two men being paraded through an Afghanistan street with their faces tarred black — and being pulled by nooses around their necks. “Taliban accused these men of theft, their faces were colored with black color — to embarrass them,” tweeted Bilal Sarwary, one of Afghanistan’s leading journalists, who said he was sent the images late last week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy