LG’s new foldable display bends both ways and doesn’t crease
LG says it’s developed a new material that can create displays with “a surface as hard as glass and folding parts as flexible as plastic.”. Called “Real Folding Window,” the new material could revolutionize flexible smartphone displays, paving the way for durable screens that eliminate troubling issues such as creasing. The new technology also enables both inward and outward bending, an exciting prospect that could lead to completely new handset designs.www.digitaltrends.com
