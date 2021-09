K and Cal's teams just aren't 1 and 2 in recruiting....they have typically been vastly superior talent wise to the number 3 and 4 teams. I would still argue that better game day coaches would have more wins with the same talent. Granted, part of coaching is recruiting, but I'm going to go on record to say that it seems highly unlikely that both K and Cal haven't been paying recruits under the table for the last 10 years or more.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO