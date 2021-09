The Labor Day Apple Watch deals are upon us and they bring some fantastic deals on the latest Apple Watches including the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, along with the older but still respectable Apple Watch Series 3. To save you trawling through the Labor Day Apple Watch sales yourself, we’ve narrowed down all the best Labor Day sales to save you the effort. Alongside the Labor Day Apple Watch deals here, we’ve also taken a look at whether now is the best time to treat yourself to a new Apple Watch and what to consider before you hit the buy button. Rest assured, you’ll be delighted with your purchase once you’ve finished reading through everything here.