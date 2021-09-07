After Ida-related deaths of evacuated seniors, Louisiana officials say they'll revoke licenses of 7 nursing homes
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — After Ida-related deaths of evacuated seniors, Louisiana officials say they'll revoke licenses of 7 nursing homes. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations. Louisiana. United States. North America.
