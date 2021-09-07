Burden of Transport-Related Injuries in the Eastern Mediterranean Region: A Systematic Analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017
Arch Iran Med. 2021 Jul 1;24(7):512-525. doi: 10.34172/aim.2021.74. BACKGROUND: Transport-related injuries (TIs) are a substantial public health concern for all regions of the world. The present study quantified the burden of TIs and deaths in the Eastern Mediterranean region (EMR) in 2017 by sex and age. METHODS: TIs and deaths...www.docwirenews.com
Comments / 0