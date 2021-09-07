CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Thromboinflammation Supports Complement Activation in Cancer Patients With COVID-19

Front Immunol. 2021 Aug 18;12:716361. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.716361. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: COVID-19 pathology is associated with exuberant inflammation, vascular damage, and activation of coagulation. In addition, complement activation has been described and is linked to disease pathology. However, few studies have been conducted in cancer patients. OBJECTIVE: This study examined complement...

Comments / 0

Which Cancer Patients Need a COVID-19 Booster Shot Most?

TUESDAY, Sept. 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- An alliance of leading U.S. cancer centers has updated guidance about COVID-19 vaccine boosters for cancer patients and the people around them. The guidance, from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Vaccination Advisory Committee, says several groups should be considered eligible immediately for a...
CANCER
Cancer Health

Many Cancer Patients Should Receive Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

People undergoing treatment for solid tumors and patients with blood cancers—whether they’re currently on treatment or not—should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, according to new guidelines from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN). Studies have shown that people with certain types of cancer are...
CANCER
EurekAlert

New research initiative launches for all patients ever diagnosed with colorectal cancer

BOSTON – Count Me In, a nonprofit cancer research initiative, is inviting all patients across the United States and Canada who have ever been diagnosed with colorectal cancer to participate in research and help drive new discoveries related to this disease. The Colorectal Cancer Project which launches today will enable patients to easily share their samples, health information and personal lived experiences directly with researchers in order to accelerate the pace of research. The resulting de-identified data from patients participating in the project will help lead to better understanding of this disease and ultimately better therapies for colorectal cancer.
CANCER
MedPage Today

Cancer Patients, COVID-19, and Long-Term Effects

About 15% of cancer patients who developed COVID-19 had long-term effects from the infection that adversely impacted their cancer outcomes, a European study found. At a median follow-up of 128 days, respiratory symptoms, chronic fatigue, weight loss, and neuro-cognitive issues persisted in these patients, said Alessio Cortellini, MD, of Imperial College London in England and the University of L'Aquila in Italy, during a press briefing in advance of the annual congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology, which begins next week.
WEIGHT LOSS
pulmonologyadvisor.com

High Mortality Rate Seen in Patients With Cancer Hospitalized for COVID-19

According the results of a study published in JCO Global Oncology, patients with cancer who were hospitalized with COVID-19 had a high mortality rate, highlighting the need for close surveillance in this patient population. The study also identified numerous clinical factors associated with increased risk of death because of COVID-19.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Association of COVID-19 Lockdown With the Tumor Burden in Patients With Newly Diagnosed Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

JAMA Netw Open. 2021 Sep 1;4(9):e2124483. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.24483. IMPORTANCE: The COVID-19 pandemic has been associated with substantial reduction in screening, case identification, and hospital referrals among patients with cancer. However, no study has quantitatively examined the implications of this correlation for cancer patient management. OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the association of...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Patient activation and treatment decision-making in the context of cancer: examining the contribution of informal caregivers' involvement

J Cancer Surviv. 2021 Sep 12. doi: 10.1007/s11764-021-01085-9. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: The present work investigated the relationship between patient activation, treatment decision-making, and adherence to the prescribed treatment regimen. Given the role of informal caregivers in patient-reported outcomes, it was additionally assessed whether caregiver involvement acted as a moderator of this relationship.
CANCER
phillyvoice.com

Most blood cancer patients benefit from a third COVID-19 shot, study shows

More than 50% of patients with B-cell blood cancers produced antibodies in response to a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine despite having no detectable antibodies after the first two doses, according to a study conducted by The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Patients who had a more favorable response to...
CANCER
dukehealth.org

Cancer Support Therapy Empowers Duke Patients at No Charge

Nikki McLean has received emotional support through the Duke Cancer Patient Support Program, a service that helps patients undergoing cancer treatment and their loved ones. Nikki McLean said a 2018 diagnosis of colon cancer at age 35 “came out of nowhere” and left her uncertain about her future. While a team of Duke Health medical experts treated her body, she also received emotional support through the Duke Cancer Patient Support Program. This service helps Duke patients undergoing cancer treatment and their loved ones at no charge.
Bakersfield Channel

Long COVID patients report worse health problems than cancer patients

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A CDC study found people suffering from long COVID report poorer health than people fighting cancer. The study surveyed 1,295 people with long COVID about their overall health. It then gave the same questions to 2,395 patients fighting cancer. In all cases, the patients had been referred to outpatient rehabilitation clinics.
docwirenews.com

Integrative Analysis Identified MCT4 as an Independent Prognostic Factor for Bladder Cancer

Front Oncol. 2021 Aug 26;11:704857. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2021.704857. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Bladder cancer is the 10th most common cancer and most common urothelial malignancy worldwide. Prognostic biomarkers for bladder cancer patients are required for individualized treatment. Monocarboxylate transporter 4 (MCT4), encoded by SLC16A3 gene, is a potential biomarker for bladder cancer because of its crucial role in the lactate efflux in the aerobic glycolysis process. We aimed to study the association between MCT4 expression and the overall survival (OS) of bladder cancer patients.
CANCER
Boston University

Why Are Black Cancer Patients at Higher Risk for Blood Clots?

New center at BU will examine the link between cancer and cardiovascular diseases, with a special focus on understanding and preventing health disparities. Everyone is at some risk for developing a blood clot at some point in their lives—a condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people in the US each year—but for cancer patients, the odds are especially higher. Certain types of cancers drive up the risk—some blood cancers, as well as cancers of the pancreas, stomach, brain, lungs, uterus, ovaries, and kidneys—and cancer therapies can also make blood clots more likely. One of out seven cancer patients will die because of blood clotting. And for reasons that aren’t yet clear, some Black cancer patients are at even higher risk of developing blood clots than non-Black patients.
CANCER
The Independent

More than half a million cancer patients without proper support due to nurse shortages

More than half a million cancer patients are missing out on vital healthcare support due to severe nurse shortages across the NHS, new research shows.Macmillan Cancer Support said a shortfall of 3,000 nurses in England is risking some patients’ chances of survival, and leading to serious complications in others – many of whom end up in A&E as a result.One in four of people who were diagnosed with cancer in the last two years have gone without proper support from a specialist nurse during that time, equating to roughly 630,000 patients, the charity said.On the same day that prime minster...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Incidence, Management, and Outcomes of Patients with COVID-19 and Pneumothorax

Ann Thorac Surg. 2021 Sep 2:S0003-4975(21)01545-9. doi: 10.1016/j.athoracsur.2021.07.097. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Our objective was to report the incidence, management, and outcomes of patients who developed a secondary pneumothorax while admitted for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). METHODS: A single-institution, retrospective review of patients admitted for COVID-19 with a diagnosis...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Impact of Sitagliptin in Non-Diabetic Covid-19 Patients

Curr Mol Pharmacol. 2021 Sep 1. doi: 10.2174/1874467214666210902115650. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: In Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), SARS-CoV-2 may use dipeptidyl peptidase 4 (DPP4) as an entry-point in different tissues expressing these receptors. DPP4 inhibitors (DPP4Is), also named gliptins like sitagliptin, have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects; thereby lessen inflammatory and oxidative stress in diabetic Covid-19 patients. Therefore, the present study aimed to illustrate the potential beneficial effect of sitagliptin in managing Covid-19 in non-diabetic patients.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

A Reminder of Skin Cancer During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Acta Dermatovenerol Croat. 2021 Apr;291(1):58. The year 2020 has been marked by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by an RNA virus called SARS-COV2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus). The fight against this epidemic has become the center of our daily clinical practice as well as of our private lives, in which avoiding infection has become one of our most important goals. Even though COVID-19 is a potentially lethal disease, especially for the elderly and people with chronic diseases, it did not cause all the other life-threatening diseases to vanish. On the contrary, many scheduled medical activities and procedures, especially preventive and non-urgent internal and surgical activities, had to be postponed due to COVID-19 crisis. This interruption in the health care system can negatively affect the diagnosis and management of our patients with other health issues, namely malignant skin tumors, of which melanoma is the most aggressive. In this letter, we as dermatovenereologists from the Croatian Referral Centre of The Ministry of Health for Melanoma needed to express our concern regarding the increasing number of patients with delayed diagnosis of skin cancer, with special emphasis on melanoma detection and treatment. In the last few months, a large number of our newly-diagnosed patients with melanoma, as well as those with non-melanoma skin cancers, reported that they had noticed a suspicious skin lesion a few months ago but decided not to seek help from dermatologist due to the worrisome epidemiologic situation. In the current environment, clinical skin examination may be viewed as less important and thus postponed, but neglecting melanoma throughout the virus outbreak may lead to increased rates of morbidity, mortality, and consequently a greater financial burden for the health system (1). There are several reasons for such a relaxed attitude towards skin health in our patients. Unlike cardiac, pulmonary, or digestive difficulties, which patients consider life-threatening and for which they seek emergency care despite the coronavirus pandemic, skin tumors do not cause great subjective or significantly noticeable objective symptoms. Moreover, all of the skin tumors and especially melanoma , mostly present as small changes of just a few millimeters in diameter in the early stage at which they are prognostically most favorable. For the average person with no medical education, such small lesions usually do not cause any concern as they have no awareness of the fact that small and inconspicuous skin lesions may be dangerous and potentially even lethal. According to the recommendations concerning patient management during COVID-19 pandemic, oncological examinations should still be performed regularly (2). In spite of that, the cancelation of appointments, especially by patients who are being monitored for high-risk lesions, is inevitable when COVID-19 is disrupting everyone’s lives. With the pandemic evolving and no clear solutions in sight, now is the time to emphasize the importance of self-examination and teledermatology in early melanoma diagnosis. Even though diagnosing and managing pigmented skin lesions usually requires face-to-face examinations and dermoscopy as a crucial tool in early melanoma detection, in these times, and especially for people with a higher risk of SARS-COV2 infection, remote communication could prevent delays resulting in worse prognosis and could also eliminate the risk of infecting healthcare workers. Moreover, teledermatology can also be initiated by doctors asking patients to monitor lesions between clinical visits (3). However, we should not rely solely on this technology but should instead assess every patient individually and insist on a face-to-face examination for those at greater risk, with the aim that, if necessary, surgery be performed in timely manner. The collaboration between general practitioners and dermatologists represents an important aspect of achieving the most rational and effective health care in terms of performing triage of patients who can be assessed by teledermatology as well as referring to hospital centers those who need face-to-face examination and further treatment. During the first breakout of the epidemic in March 2020, the multidisciplinary team for melanoma from the Croatian National Referral Melanoma Centre provided recommendations for the management of patients with melanoma during COVID epidemic, designed according to the guidelines of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) (4) and considering the specifics of health care and clinical practice in the Republic of Croatia. Due to epidemic circumstances, preventive actions such as Euromelanoma and many other campaigns that included massive preventive skin examinations of the population and which were conducted for years by Croatian dermatologists throughout the country, could not be organized this year. This is particularly worrisome because on average about 800 patients are diagnosed with melanoma annually in Croatia, of which 60 during public health preventive actions. Despite these circumstances, we were able to maintain public awareness of the importance of early skin cancer recognition by sending the message through different media such as newspapers, television, and social media (Facebook and Instagram). We find that now more than ever it is essential to remind and teach the population about the importance of regular monthly skin self-examinations and recognition of atypical lesions. Clearly, a thorough dermatological examination includes full skin examination from head to toe. Herein we would also like to remind our readers that most skin cancers develop in the head and neck area, which is the most UV-exposed part of the body. Therefore, despite the epidemic conditions, the removal of patients’ masks and thorough inspection of the face is mandatory. We find it most practical and efficient to perform the body and scalp examination first, followed by the face examination after the patient gets dressed. Prior to removal of the mask, we ask the patient not to talk during close examination. Even though this could make dermoscopic examination harder to perform, we strongly suggest wearing a protective shield and mask during close examination whenever possible. Between patients, the examining room should be disinfected and ventilated. As doctors, we live in uncertain times when we are heavily burdened by the currently unstoppable COVID epidemic, always awaiting new instructions from the state administration every day and wondering whether perhaps tomorrow we dermatologists will be assigned solely to the service of patients with COVID-19. In the end, we would like to once again remind you that despite the ravaging COVID pandemic and all the epidemiological measures that come with it, other diseases still exist. It is expected of us to draw attention to the still growing incidence of skin cancers and the serious consequences that can occur as a result of a delayed diagnosis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tu Salud

Older Individuals Could Benefit From Cancer Immunotherapy

Tumors from elderly people showed promising signs of immune response, suggesting that immunotherapy may be a viable treatment option for this group, according to findings published in Cell Reports. “The interaction between age, immunity and cancers has been understudied, particularly with the rise of cancer immunotherapies,” Rossin Erbe, a PhD...
