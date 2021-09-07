CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Humoral and cellular immunity and the safety of COVID-19 vaccines: a summary of data published by 21 May 2021

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 9 days ago

Int Immunol. 2021 Sep 7:dxab061. doi: 10.1093/intimm/dxab061. Online ahead of print. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has caused millions of deaths, and serious consequences to public health, economies and societies. Rapid responses in vaccine development have taken place since the isolation of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and the release of the viral genome sequence. By May 21 2021, 101 vaccines were under clinical trials, and published data were available for 18 of them. Clinical study results from some vaccines indicated good immunogenicity and acceptable reactogenicity. Here, we focus on these 18 vaccines that had published clinical data to dissect the induced humoral and cellular immune responses as well as their safety profiles and protection efficacy.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Are Some People Already Immune to COVID-19 Without Getting It or Receiving the Vaccine?

There are several factors that give some people resistance or even immunity to COVID-19 even though they’ve never had the virus or received the vaccine. Now that many people have been fully vaccinated for months, there is discussion about just how long this will protect us from getting the virus, or at least getting deathly ill from it. Additional doses being offered to some 28 days after their second dose of a mRNA vaccine, and booster shots offered to others eight months after receiving the second dose of a mRNG vaccine are creating concern about how long the protection lasts.
MedicalXpress

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine spurs lasting immune response: new study

A new study from La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) scientists helps answer the question: how long does immunity against COVID-19 last in vaccinated people?. As they report in Science, a low dose of the Moderna vaccine lasts for at least six months, and there is no indicator that vaccinated people will need a booster shot.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Immune Responses#Clinical Study#Pmid
MyStateline.com

Doctor: Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate ignores natural immunity

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — President Joe Biden ordered businesses with over 100 employees to require vaccines or weekly tests on Thursday, but that ignores natural immunity of those who have already contracted COVID-19, according to a medical expert. In an interview on the Sinclair Broadcast Group’s The National Desk, Dr. Jeffrey...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
healththoroughfare.com

Just In: Fauci Drops News About Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccines

The novel coronavirus seems to be here to stay for a while longer. While experts and the general population believed that vaccines and viable treatments would help stop the pandemic, it seems that things are not going that great after all. Another issue worth mentioning about the pandemic and the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Times

Power of natural immunity versus COVID-19 vaccines

Last week I posted an August 29, 2021 article written by Jeffery A. Tucker for the Brownstone Institute titled, “The World Health Organization Oversold the Vaccine and Deprecated Natural Immunity.”. In my post, I pointed out some irrefutable facts from Mr. Tucker‘s article, such as how, up until the rise...
PHARMACEUTICALS
sltablet.com

COVID-19 Immunization/Testing Sites

The Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) hours of operations for the three (3) COVID-19 Immunization/Testing sites starting Monday, September 13th till further notice:. DOH-Lake Community Health Site located at 560 W. DeSoto Street, Clermont. Monday thru Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. DOH-Lake Leesburg Site located...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Fox News

Dr Marty Makary: The Study On Vaccinating Children Between 5-12 Years Old Against Covid Is Not Big Enough

Dr. Marty Makary spoke to Brian Kilmeade about how vaccination rates have fallen after President Biden said employers will be required to have their employees to be vaccinated. Makary also addressed parents’ concerns about getting their children between 5- 12 vaccinated and how they need to know the study is not big enough. Makary also discussed the talk of booster shots and how waiting 3 months between shots instead of 3 to 4 weeks would have been more effective and feels the longer intervals between shots would have resulted in not have to worry about having a booster shot in most people. Makary does think those over 60 years should consider a booster.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

FDA Says Strong Safety Data A Must For COVID-19 Vaccine Approval For Kids

The FDA said that clinical trials testing COVID-19 vaccines for children are expected to include a monitoring period of at least two months after half the participants get the shots to ensure safety. The comments come as vaccine makers race to submit clinical data seeking regulatory approval for vaccines in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reason.com

'COVID-19 Hospitalizations' Are an Increasingly Misleading Measure of Severe Disease

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers, policy makers, and journalists have viewed hospitalizations as an important indicator of the disease burden, often citing increases in that measure as a justification for government interventions aimed at curtailing virus transmission, such as business restrictions and mask requirements. Hospitalization numbers do have advantages over case tallies, which are highly dependent on who happens to be tested, and fatality reports, which are a lagging indicator, since deaths may be recorded weeks after diagnosis. But because hospitalization rates reflect patients who test positive for COVID-19, they do not tell us how many were admitted for treatment of the disease or how many experienced severe symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
texasbreaking.com

Ending the Pandemic of False Information: Mayo Clinic

For months, a message has been forced by the media and by vaccination officials: Getting the vaccine against COVID-19. And people of both sides are passionate about their own feelings and opinions. Mayo Clinic’s leading infectious disease expert and general internal medicine doctor, Gregory Poland, in an interview by ABC...
SCIENCE
New York Post

Having COVID-19 and vaccine may give some ‘superhuman immunity’: study

Some people have “superhuman immunity” to fight off COVID-19 if they’ve previously had the virus and received two vaccine doses, new studies shows. Researchers say people who have had “hybrid” exposure to COVID-19 — including infection and then full vaccination — have mounted a powerful immune response to the virus and are likely able to fight off most of the variants.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
southernminn.com

Osterholm on the fourth COVID-19 wave, schools reopening and vaccine safety

The delta variant of COVID-19 continues to race across the country, and in northeastern and northwestern Minnesota, hospitals are warning that the growing number of COVID patients could push beyond their capacity. Meanwhile, pediatric health care experts are concerned that opening schools for in-person learning this fall may lead to...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy