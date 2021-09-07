CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Disparities in Otology: A PRISMA-Based Systematic Review

Otolaryngol Head Neck Surg. 2021 Sep 7:1945998211039490. doi: 10.1177/01945998211039490. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: Social determinants of health (SDOHs), including but not limited to sex, race, socioeconomic status, insurance status, and education level, play a significant role in health disparities and affect health outcomes. The purpose of this systematic review is to examine health disparities in otology within the United States and highlight areas warranting further research.

case.edu

“Health Outcomes in Redlined Versus Non-Redlined Neighborhoods: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis”

The Mary Ann Swetland Center for Environmental Health invites members of the Case Western Reserve University to its September seminar titled “Health Outcomes in Redlined Versus Non-Redlined Neighborhoods: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis.” Postdoctoral scholar Eun Kyung Lee and predoctoral scholars Gwendolyn Donley and India Gill will give this presentation Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 9 to 10 a.m.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Each Uterus Counts: A narrative review of health disparities in benign gynaecology and minimal access surgery

Eur J Obstet Gynecol Reprod Biol. 2021 Aug 25;265:130-136. doi: 10.1016/j.ejogrb.2021.08.024. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Health disparities exposed by the Covid-19 pandemic have prompted healthcare professionals to investigate disparities within their own specialty. Racial and ethnic disparities in obstetrics are well documented but inequities in gynaecology are less well known. Our aim is to review the literature on two commonly performed procedures, hysterectomy and myomectomy, and one condition, ectopic pregnancy, to evaluate the prevalence of racial, ethnic and socioeconomic disparities in benign gynaecology and minimal access surgery.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
unthsc.edu

Whole health: How pharmacists are working to bridge health disparities

Even as pharmacists help patients fight COVID-19, they are looking for ways to solve health disparities – a societal ill that plagues communities nationwide. Every day pharmacists are helping patients with COVID-19 and the delta variant, through therapies and medicines that can help them survive. Pharmacists can be found at...
FORT WORTH, TX
docwirenews.com

The role of digital health technology in rural cancer care delivery: A systematic review

J Rural Health. 2021 Sep 4. doi: 10.1111/jrh.12619. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: Rural residents face higher cancer incidence rates and mortality rates, disparities that could be mitigated with health technology interventions, yet a digital divide is also apparent. This paper systematically and critically examines existing literature to understand how digital technologies have been used to support rural oncology care.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

The Impact of Race/Ethnicity on the Outcomes of Burn Patients: A Systematic Review of the Literature

J Burn Care Res. 2021 Sep 14:irab174. doi: 10.1093/jbcr/irab174. Online ahead of print. Racial and ethnic disparities are endemic to the United States and are only beginning to attract the attention of researchers. With an increasingly diverse population, focused and tailored medicine to provide more equitable care is needed. For surgical trauma populations, this topic is a small but expanding field and still rarely mentioned in burn medicine. Disparities in prevention, treatment, and recovery outcomes between different racial and ethnic minorities who are burned are rarely discussed. The purpose of this study is to determine the current status of identified disparities of care in the burn population literature and areas of future research. A systematic review was conducted of literature utilizing PubMed for articles published between 2000-2020. Searches were used to identify articles that crossed the burn term (burn patient OR burn recovery OR burn survivor OR burn care) and a race/ethnicity and insurance status-related term (race/ethnicity OR African-American OR Black OR Asian OR Hispanic OR Latino OR Native American OR Indigenous OR Mixed race OR 2 or more races OR socioeconomic status OR insurance status). Inclusion criteria were English studies in the US that discussed disparities in burn injury outcomes or risk factors associated with race/ethnicity. 1,169 papers were populated, 55 were reviewed, and 36 articles met inclusion criteria. Most studies showed minorities had poorer inpatient and outpatient outcomes. While this is a concerning trend, there is a paucity of literature in this field and more research is needed to create culturally-tailored medical care and address the needs of disadvantaged burn survivors.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Disparities in pediatric psychosocial oncology utilization

Pediatr Blood Cancer. 2021 Sep 14:e29342. doi: 10.1002/pbc.29342. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Integratedbehavioral health models have been proposed as care delivery approaches to mitigate mental health disparities in primary care settings. However, these models have not yet been widely adopted or evaluated in pediatric oncology medical homes. METHODS: We...
CANCER
Psychiatric Times

Delivering Health Care Through Digital Mental Health Ecosystems

Trina Histon, PhD, Honor Hsin, MD, PhD, Estee Neuwirth, PhD. Here’s how a digital mental health ecosystem can seamlessly connect and support all facets of mental health care. Access to mental health and psychiatric services remains limited in the United States.1 Data shows 1 in 5 Americans will experience a...
MENTAL HEALTH
#Health Disparities#Otology#Prisma#Systematic Review#Sdohs#Pmid
chaindrugreview.com

CVS Caremark unveils new efforts to tackle health disparities

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Caremark announced on Wednesday an expansion of its efforts to decrease health disparities among patients with certain conditions including sickle cell, HIV and cardiovascular disease by collaborating with local partners and utilizing its unique enterprise assets. The company is increasing its investments in programs that address barriers to care and developing additional initiatives to help disadvantaged populations and alleviate inequities in the U.S. health care system.
HEALTH SERVICES
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

What Happens if You Don't Get Vaccinated Under Biden's New Mandate?

Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
POTUS
Fox News

Kamala Harris questioned after announcing steps for ‘protecting the vaccinated’: ‘Doesn’t the vax do that?’

Vice President Kamala Harris raised eyebrows on Sunday with her tweet urging Americans to help protect already vaccinated people in order to end the COVID-19 pandemic. "By vaccinating the unvaccinated, increasing our testing and masking, and protecting the vaccinated, we can end this pandemic. That’s exactly what we are committed to doing," Harris tweeted.
U.S. POLITICS
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
TEXAS STATE
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theadvocate.com

Infected with COVID? This simple treatment could help keep you out of the hospital

If you get infected with COVID-19, there's a simple treatment that could significantly improve your chances of staying out of the hospital: monoclonal antibodies. Most hospitals offer the treatment, which helps jumpstart your body's immune response to the virus. It typically takes an hour-and-a-half to administer and is given through an IV infusion.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

The Next Treatment for COVID-19 Could Already Be at Your Local Pharmacy

Since the beginning of the pandemic, researchers worldwide have been looking for ways to treat COVID-19. And while the COVID-19 vaccines represent the best measure to prevent the disease, therapies for those who do get infected remain in short supply. A new groundbreaking study from the University of Michigan reveals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Alissa Rose

Unvaccinated people could be forced to give up their paycheck.

President Joe Biden announced a rule on Sept. 9 that companies with more than 100 employees must require vaccinations or weekly tests for their workers. But for those who choose to remain unvaccinated, a test may not be a viable option in all cases. Recently, the consequences have started to build for unvaccinated people, and a few prominent companies are now forcing them out without pay.

