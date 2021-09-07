Moderate Alcohol Drinking Can Have Effects on Heart Size
Heavy alcohol drinking leading to dilated cardiomyopathy is a well-known entity1 but are there cardiac ramifications to consumption of just moderate amounts of alcohol intake. According to a recently published study in the European Heart Journal: Cardiovascular Imaging from the UK Biobank, moderate alcohol consumption was associated with slight increases in left and right ventricular volumes in men and marginal increases in left atrial volume in women. However, there were no changes in the cardiac function in both men and women in this middle-aged asymptomatic population.2.www.docwirenews.com
