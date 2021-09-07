CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Moderate Alcohol Drinking Can Have Effects on Heart Size

By Devesh Rai, MD
docwirenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavy alcohol drinking leading to dilated cardiomyopathy is a well-known entity1 but are there cardiac ramifications to consumption of just moderate amounts of alcohol intake. According to a recently published study in the European Heart Journal: Cardiovascular Imaging from the UK Biobank, moderate alcohol consumption was associated with slight increases in left and right ventricular volumes in men and marginal increases in left atrial volume in women. However, there were no changes in the cardiac function in both men and women in this middle-aged asymptomatic population.2.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Alcohol-free wine offers same heart health benefit, research suggests

Drinking alcohol-free wine has the same benefit to heart health as drinking wine – suggesting this is down to the grapes rather than the alcohol, a study has indicated. Associate professor Dr Rudolph Schutte, of Anglia Ruskin University, said there is an “undeniable protective beneficial relationship between coronary heart disease and consumption of both red and white wine”.
DRINKS
kiss951.com

Wine Is The Only Alcoholic Drink With Health Benefits

Is wine your boozy drink of choice? Nine.com reports on a new study that finds that may be a good thing when it comes to your health. Researchers at Anglia Ruskin University in the U.K. analyzed data from more than 440-thousand participants over seven years and found wine offers benefits that other drinks don’t. It turns out, those who regularly enjoyed a glass of wine had a decreased risk of coronary heart disease, but the same wasn’t true for those who drank beer, cider, and spirits.
DRINKS
fox32chicago.com

One alcoholic drink raises risk of irregular heartbeat, study suggests

LOS ANGELES - A single alcoholic drink was associated with a two-fold increased risk of atrial fibrillation, or irregular heartbeat, researchers found. The findings, published in Annals of Internal Medicine, appear to contradict the perception that alcohol can be "cardioprotective," according to the University of California San Francisco. The study was funded by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and involved 100 participants, most of whom were white males, and 56 had at least one atrial fibrillation episode.
HEALTH
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Research links 'holiday heart syndrome' to drinking alcohol

A study has found that consuming alcohol, even as little as one can of beer or one glass of wine, can quickly increase the risk of a common type of cardiac arrhythmia known as atrial fibrillation in people who have a history of the condition. Doctors have long suspected a...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Failure#Alcoholics#Cohort Study#Ec#Kolossv Ry M Et Al#Biobank Population Study
Boston Herald

Increased drinking during pandemic could cause uptick in alcohol-related cancers

The stress of the coronavirus pandemic has led some people to drink more alcohol, according to recent studies, which could cause an uptick in alcohol-related cancers years down the line, researchers say. “If there’s a tremendous burden on the health care system from some of these cancers, then we are...
CANCER
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Not Drinking Enough Water, Say Dietitians

Drinking enough water should be one of the easier nutrition habits to be consistent with. After all, it doesn't require any preparation and is generally easily accessible; however, it is one of the wellness habits I see adults struggle with the most. Water makes up about 60% of the adult human body and is essential to so many vital functions and reactions that are constantly occurring in your body at any given time. So, what happens when you don't drink enough water? The list here is long, but one major side effect of inadequate water intake is heat illness.
NUTRITION
Best Life

Drinking a Cup of This a Day Can Slash Your Stroke Risk, New Study Says

You may think that because a stroke tends to happen suddenly, there's nothing you can do to prevent it. But the reality is, everything from what you eat to how you sleep can affect your stroke risk, which is why there's no better time than the present to make some changes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says there are four simple steps you should follow when it comes to stroke prevention, known as the ABCS: Take Aspirin, control your blood pressure, control your cholesterol, and quit smoking. But new research has found that adding one drink to your routine can also slash your risk of a stroke by more than 20 percent, as long as you consume it in moderation. Read on to find out what you should be sipping on more regularly!
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
Well+Good

‘I’m a Cardiologist, and This Is the Connection Between Drinking Enough Water and Heart Health’

You're probably aware that adequate hydration is essential for our overall health. Our bodies are made up of about 60 percent water, and staying hydrated helps you breathe, move, digest, and stay alive. But even with the knowledge that water is vital and widespread love of fancy water bottles, so many of us don't get enough water each day. Even worse, chronic hydration is fairly common, especially among older Americans, and new research suggests a link between hydration and heart health.
HEALTH
Inverse

Brain study hints at why some people drink alcohol even though it will hurt them

How many times have you been at a bar with that one friend who orders another tequila shot even though they definitely don’t need it?. This friend isn’t stupid — when it comes down to it, they likely know they will suffer just as much as anyone when they wake up hungover in the morning. For some people, drinking alcohol when you know it will hurt you is not so much a matter of choice as it is a compulsion.
HEALTH
irvineweekly.com

Drinking This Every Day Can Reduce Your Odds Of Heart Disease

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., and is heavily impacted by what we eat and drink. Heart disease has the unfortunate distinction of being the leading cause of death in both men and women in the United States. The condition envelops a variety of diseases that range from strokes to high blood pressure. But factoring in this particular drink into your lifestyle can reduce your odds of having a stroke, at least according to a new study.
DRINKS
Clean Eating

Should You Eat Fat if You Have Fatty Liver Disease? Or Drink Alcohol?

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. When there is a buildup of too much fat inside the cells of the liver, it creates a condition called hepatic steatosis, generally known as fatty liver disease. The excess fat within the cells makes it harder for the liver to function, slowing metabolism as well as the natural filtering of bodily toxins. There are two main types of fatty liver disease: alcohol-related fatty liver disease (AFLD) and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
HEALTH
powerofpositivity.com

10 Positive Changes In Your Body When You Stop Drinking Alcohol

Many people indulge in drinking alcohol on a semi-regular basis. Whether it’s a glass of wine in the evening or a bottle of beer with your friends, it’s not unusual to drink, and it’s not an inherently negative thing to do. But at the same time, alcohol isn’t exactly a...
LIFESTYLE
MedicalXpress

Heavy drinking when young increases alcohol risk in early pregnancy

Young women who binge or frequently drink alcohol were more likely to drink during the early stages of pregnancy, according to new research. The study, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and Deakin University, found alcohol use was common among young adult women prior to becoming pregnant (72 percent) and in the first six weeks of pregnancy (76 percent).
DRINKS
EatThis

This Much Alcohol Increases Your Risk of Heart Palpitations, Says New Study

It's just a beer or a glass of wine, right? Maybe… but, according to an important new study, that drink could lead to serious health consequences for some individuals. Read what happened when researchers fitted study participants with both alcohol sensors and electrocardiogram monitors for four weeks. The results bring to question some previous beliefs about the effects of alcohol on your heart health.
HEALTH
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
NUTRITION
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy