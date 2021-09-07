CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serious sledding injuries in children dramatically increased during the COVID-19 pandemic

 9 days ago

Acta Paediatr. 2021 Sep 7. doi: 10.1111/apa.16097. Online ahead of print. Sledding is the most popular activity in young children given its cost and simplicity. A previous study by Maisonneuve et al. showed that sledding accidents result in serious injuries, especially head injuries. Sledding accidents generally involve younger children than skiing or snowboarding accidents, and this population has a greater risk of head injury. Young children have proportionally larger head and a higher center of gravity, placing them at high risk for head injury. In addition, sledding may have specifics that make the pediatric population more vulnerable.

CBS Miami

Millions Of Children Diagnosed With COVID Since Start Of Pandemic; ‘Hospitalizations Increasing Significantly’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Almost five million children have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and cases and hospitalizations are increasing significantly in kids as the Delta variant surges. Now, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is launching a new campaign, urging parents to vaccinate their children and encouraging them to talk to their pediatrician about concerns. “In adolescents ages 12 and up, in the trials, it showed a 100% efficacy. So, I think parents should feel really reassured that the vaccine will help keep their children healthy. It’ll help keep them well,” said Dr. Lee Beers, the president of the...
KIDS
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Decreased Occurrence of Kawasaki Disease and Multi-Inflammatory Syndrome in Children During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Multi-inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) was found to be a rare complication of SARS-CoV-2 infection, with a decreased occurrence of Kawasaki disease observed during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to study results published in Acta Paediatrica. In a nationwide, register-based study in Finland, researchers sought to explore the epidemiology of Kawasaki...
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

During COVID-19 pandemic mental health distress increased

Washington [US], September 10 (ANI): The findings of a new report suggest that half a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, several men and women in the USA continued to experience psychological distress, depression, and anxiety. Data shows that during the pandemic, almost half (42 per cent) of participants in the...
MENTAL HEALTH
wisconsinexaminer.com

Data show children are an increasing share of COVID-19 patients

In keeping with other parts of the country, COVID-19 is affecting a growing number of younger children in Wisconsin. “The proportion of total cases in Milwaukee County that are comprised of kids under the age of 18 has been increasing,” said Darren Rausch, the health director for the Milwaukee suburb of Greenfield, at a Milwaukee County briefing on the pandemic held Tuesday.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
foxbaltimore.com

Childhood obesity rises during the COVID-19 pandemic

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The coronavirus pandemic has affected everyone. In children, we're seeing childhood obesity rates have increased significantly. The biggest jump is in kids ages five-to-11, who gained an average of more than 5 pounds. It's the result of kids not getting the physical activity they would have at...
BALTIMORE, MD
austinvisuals.com

How is VR Changing Medical Training During the Covid-19 Pandemic?

The medical industry needs staffs to have updated training at all times, so as to cater to the changing needs of patients and to fit the new medical technologies that are being implemented. There is a need to have fewer numbers of individuals in the surgical room, and medical sales representatives know that a varied approach is needed for procedural training as well as surgical demonstrations. Read and know how virtual reality medical training bringing about change at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.
ELECTRONICS
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
100.5 The River

Delta Variant May Mutate Into Monster Variant

While things seemed to be getting semi back to normal, the delta variant has been raging across Michigan and Dr. Anthony Fauci warns it could mutate to a monster variant. The delta variant cases of COVID-19 are now surpassing the number of people who actually have been vaccinated. If more Michiganders don't get vaccinated soon to slow the delta variant, and new monster variant will mutate that could become even more deadly.
KENT COUNTY, MI
KWCH.com

Wichita hospital reports dramatic increase in pediatric COVID-19 patients

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - COVID-19 hospital numbers continue to increase in Sedgwick County, putting the hospital status as “critical.” The concern isn’t just with adults. Ascension Via Christi doctors say they’re seeing a dramatic increase in its pediatric units with children hospitalized with the virus. In the last two months,...
WICHITA, KS

