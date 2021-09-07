CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Measurement of Adverse Childhood Experiences: It Matters

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 9 days ago

Am J Prev Med. 2021 Sep 3:S0749-3797(21)00388-3. doi: 10.1016/j.amepre.2021.05.043. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Alternative measurement approaches for adverse childhood experiences (i.e., count score versus individual adverse childhood experiences measured dichotomously versus individual adverse childhood experiences measured ordinally) can alter the association between adverse childhood experiences and adverse outcomes. This could significantly impact the interpretation of adverse childhood experiences research.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Knowridge Science Report

Why smokers have a lower risk of COVID-19

In a new study from Hiroshima University, researchers found a potential reason why lower numbers of COVID cases have appeared amongst smokers compared to non-smokers, even as other reports suggest smoking increases the severity of the disease. They also found two drugs that mimic the effect of chemicals in cigarette...
PUBLIC HEALTH
100.5 The River

Delta Variant May Mutate Into Monster Variant

While things seemed to be getting semi back to normal, the delta variant has been raging across Michigan and Dr. Anthony Fauci warns it could mutate to a monster variant. The delta variant cases of COVID-19 are now surpassing the number of people who actually have been vaccinated. If more Michiganders don't get vaccinated soon to slow the delta variant, and new monster variant will mutate that could become even more deadly.
KENT COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childhood#Domestic Violence#Continuum#Predictive Models#S0749 3797#Mechanical Turk#Pmid
docwirenews.com

Measures of Kidney Function as CV Risk Factors in Older Adults

At present, classification of chronic kidney disease (CKD) is based on the associations of decreased estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and/or increased urinary albumin-creatinine ratio (UACR) with outcomes such as kidney failure, cardiovascular disease, and death. However, according to Andreas Kühn, MD, and colleagues in Germany, the strength of those associations in older patients is unclear.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
Fox News

Dr Marty Makary: The Study On Vaccinating Children Between 5-12 Years Old Against Covid Is Not Big Enough

Dr. Marty Makary spoke to Brian Kilmeade about how vaccination rates have fallen after President Biden said employers will be required to have their employees to be vaccinated. Makary also addressed parents’ concerns about getting their children between 5- 12 vaccinated and how they need to know the study is not big enough. Makary also discussed the talk of booster shots and how waiting 3 months between shots instead of 3 to 4 weeks would have been more effective and feels the longer intervals between shots would have resulted in not have to worry about having a booster shot in most people. Makary does think those over 60 years should consider a booster.
PUBLIC HEALTH
blavity.com

Black Children In California More Likely To Be Hospitalized For Police Violence, Study Shows

According to a new study, Black children in the state of California are more likely to be hospitalized due to police-related injuries. Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, analyzed injuries of children and teenagers sustained by law enforcement from 2005 to 2017. Using data from emergency department visits and inpatient hospitalizations, they found that Black boys ages 15 to 19 had the highest rate of hospitalization due to police violence.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

'COVID-19 Hospitalizations' Are an Increasingly Misleading Measure of Severe Disease

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers, policy makers, and journalists have viewed hospitalizations as an important indicator of the disease burden, often citing increases in that measure as a justification for government interventions aimed at curtailing virus transmission, such as business restrictions and mask requirements. Hospitalization numbers do have advantages over case tallies, which are highly dependent on who happens to be tested, and fatality reports, which are a lagging indicator, since deaths may be recorded weeks after diagnosis. But because hospitalization rates reflect patients who test positive for COVID-19, they do not tell us how many were admitted for treatment of the disease or how many experienced severe symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Sleep Apnea Associated with Worse Outcomes in PAD

Sleep apnea is associated with worse long-term outcomes in peripheral artery disease (PAD), according to a study published in PLOS One. sleep apnea is under-studied in PAD with understanding of its relationship with key outcomes such as health status, psychological factors, and mortality. Measurement of health status outcomes, especially disease-specific outcomes, is of clinical relevance in that it directly quantifies a patient’s perspectives about their symptoms, functioning and quality of life as related to a disease or its treatment,” the researchers wrote.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Washington Post

Some striking numbers on the unvaccinated among us

There are valid debates to be had about whether the federal or even state governments should mandate coronavirus vaccines (which, despite what you might have heard, is still not the Biden administration’s actual policy). There is considerably less real debate about whether virtually anything else would do the trick in...
PHARMACEUTICALS
shipnc.com

A Wellness Journey: Childhood obesity

Editor’s Note: Theresa Myers is the new leader of the Newville TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter. Her Wellness Journey column will appear monthly in The Valley Times-Star to share physical and mental health-related topics with readers.
NEWVILLE, PA
wtnzfox43.com

How Mental Health Stigma Impacts Men

Originally Posted On: Mental Health Stigma Prevents Men From Getting Care (sageclinic.org) It is difficult to calculate the exact number of people suffering from depression in the U.S. because many individuals don’t seek treatment. However, it is estimated that over 16 million American adults suffer from depression every year. While depression is a disease affecting both men and women, far more women report having mental health issues than men.
MENTAL HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Study Highlights the Impact of Kidney Function on the Occurrence of AFib

There’s a significant association between decreased kidney function and the occurrence of new-onset atrial fibrillation (AF). In this study, assessed the prognostic impact of decreased kidney function at admission on the occurrence of new-onset AF in 3,115 consecutive patients with STEMI. Kidney function was analyzed using estimation of the glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) at admission. Exclusion criteria was defined as patients with cardiogenic shock at admission, patients on hemodialysis, and patients with a medical history of previous AF (paroxysmal, persistent, or permanent).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
utah.edu

Innovation Matters

"Innovation Matters" is an annual publication from the College of Social Work at the University of Utah featuring stories of creative ways students and faculty are developing new tools and approaches to social work practice and education. Check out the 2021 edition here. Here in the West, we have seen...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
docwirenews.com

How Dialysis Patients Cope with a Curfew? A Comparison of Psychological Status between Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Patients During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Blood Purif. 2021 Aug 12:1-6. doi: 10.1159/000517839. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: There are many differences between hemodialysis (HD) and peritoneal dialysis (PD) treatments, including their impact on the psychological status of the patients. In this study, our aim was to compare the psychological statuses of HD and PD patients during the social isolation period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

The Impact of Race/Ethnicity on the Outcomes of Burn Patients: A Systematic Review of the Literature

J Burn Care Res. 2021 Sep 14:irab174. doi: 10.1093/jbcr/irab174. Online ahead of print. Racial and ethnic disparities are endemic to the United States and are only beginning to attract the attention of researchers. With an increasingly diverse population, focused and tailored medicine to provide more equitable care is needed. For surgical trauma populations, this topic is a small but expanding field and still rarely mentioned in burn medicine. Disparities in prevention, treatment, and recovery outcomes between different racial and ethnic minorities who are burned are rarely discussed. The purpose of this study is to determine the current status of identified disparities of care in the burn population literature and areas of future research. A systematic review was conducted of literature utilizing PubMed for articles published between 2000-2020. Searches were used to identify articles that crossed the burn term (burn patient OR burn recovery OR burn survivor OR burn care) and a race/ethnicity and insurance status-related term (race/ethnicity OR African-American OR Black OR Asian OR Hispanic OR Latino OR Native American OR Indigenous OR Mixed race OR 2 or more races OR socioeconomic status OR insurance status). Inclusion criteria were English studies in the US that discussed disparities in burn injury outcomes or risk factors associated with race/ethnicity. 1,169 papers were populated, 55 were reviewed, and 36 articles met inclusion criteria. Most studies showed minorities had poorer inpatient and outpatient outcomes. While this is a concerning trend, there is a paucity of literature in this field and more research is needed to create culturally-tailored medical care and address the needs of disadvantaged burn survivors.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy