CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Atypical bacterial co-infections among patients with COVID-19: a study from India

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 9 days ago

J Med Virol. 2021 Sep 7. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27324. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Emerging evidence shows co-infection with atypical bacteria in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients. Respiratory illness caused by atypical bacteria such as Mycoplasma pneumoniae, Chlamydia pneumoniae, and Legionella pneumophila may show overlapping manifestations and imaging features with COVID-19 causing clinical and laboratory diagnostic issues. We conducted a prospective study to identify co-infections with SARS-CoV-2 and atypical bacteria in an Indian tertiary hospital.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
The Week

57 percent of vaccinated COVID-19 patients hospitalized in first half of 2021 had mild or asymptomatic infections, study finds

A recent nationwide study may lead health ofificials to rethink how to analyze COVID-19 hospitalizations as a pandemic metric, The Atlantic reports. After examining the electronic records for nearly 50,000 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 at 100 Veterans Affairs hospitals across the United States between March 2020 and June 2021, researchers found that a significant number of the patients actually had mild or asymptomatic infections. Patients who required supplemental oxygen or registered a blood oxygen level below 94 were considered moderate to severe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atypical Bacteria#Infectious Diseases#Mycoplasma Pneumoniae#Legionella Pneumophila#Indian#Pcr#Ards#Pmid
azpm.org

Banner ICUs filling, but not with COVID patients

The new tower at Banner University Medical Center opened on April 22, 2019. Arizona's largest health care provider is seeing a surge in intensive care cases. Banner Health's chief clinical officer, Dr. Marjorie Bessel, says the regional hospital chain is seeing rising patient loads in its intensive care units, but few of those patients have COVID.
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Experimental monoclonal antibody combo shows significant efficacy against COVID-19

As part of the NIH-sponsored ACTIV-2 clinical trial for COVID-19 outpatients, preliminary data revealed that a new combination monoclonal antibody treatment reduced hospitalizations and death by 78 percent in high-risk patients. ACTIV-2 vice chair David Wohl, MD, leads monoclonal treatment for UNC Health. Brii Biosciences based in Durham, N.C., released...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Freethink

Study: COVID-19 booster shots dramatically reduce infection risk

A large COVID-19 booster shot study in Israel suggests that an extra vaccine dose goes a long way toward protecting vaccinated seniors from the coronavirus — and it could expedite efforts to get boosters approved in the U.S. and beyond. The challenge: The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. are...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Weather Channel

Study Reveals Changes in Plasma and Immune Cells May Be Associated With Severe COVID-19 Infection

COVID-19 patients have different immune responses that lead to disease outcomes ranging from asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection to death. After examining the blood samples from nearly 200 COVID-19 patients, researchers have uncovered underlying metabolic changes that regulate how immune cells react to the disease. These changes are associated with disease severity...
CANCER
Freethink

One antibody stops all strains of COVID-19 from infecting cells

A newly discovered antibody was able to neutralize not only all strains of COVID-19, but other coronaviruses known to cause respiratory infections in humans — a potential silver bullet for a whole class of deadly, flu-like viruses. Mutant viruses: As viruses spread, they undergo tiny genetic mutations, and when we...
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Combination Reduces Hospitalization Among High-Risk Patients with COVID-19

Further, their status was evaluated at 14, 21, and 28 days after treatment, and at each point, the numbers of hospitalization were significantly lower in the treated group. Researchers at the Mayo Clinic found that the combination of casirivimab and imdevimab, both of which are monoclonal antibody treatments with FDA emergency use authorization, kept high-risk patients out of the hospital when infected with mild to moderate COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

Risk of COVID-19 breakthrough infections remains very rare, 3 studies find

The COVID-19 vaccines continue to offer strong protection against severe illness and hospitalization, according to research on more than 1 million people published Wednesday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The findings come as the United States prepares to begin offering booster shots to all Americans later this month — a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Lung Function Unaffected After COVID-19 Infection in Young Adults

Young adults previously infected with COVID-19 do not appear to have affected lung function, according to research presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress. The investigators said that even patients with asthma showed no statistically significant deterioration in lung function, although there was a trend toward slightly lower measurements for the amount of air they could exhale forcibly in 1 second (FEV1).
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy