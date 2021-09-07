Atypical bacterial co-infections among patients with COVID-19: a study from India
J Med Virol. 2021 Sep 7. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27324. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Emerging evidence shows co-infection with atypical bacteria in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients. Respiratory illness caused by atypical bacteria such as Mycoplasma pneumoniae, Chlamydia pneumoniae, and Legionella pneumophila may show overlapping manifestations and imaging features with COVID-19 causing clinical and laboratory diagnostic issues. We conducted a prospective study to identify co-infections with SARS-CoV-2 and atypical bacteria in an Indian tertiary hospital.www.docwirenews.com
