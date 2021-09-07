CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Characteristics of Persons with Secondary Detection of SARS-CoV-2 90 days After First Detection – New Mexico, 2020

J Infect Dis. 2021 Sep 7:jiab448. doi: 10.1093/infdis/jiab448. Online ahead of print. New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) conducted a matched case-control study to compare 315 persons (cases) with and 945 persons (controls) without SARS-CoV-2 secondary detection (i.e., positive SARS-CoV-2 test ≥90 days after first detection as of December 10, 2020). Compared with controls, cases had greater odds of higher SARS-CoV-2 testing frequency (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] = 1.2), being female (aOR = 1.6), being non-Hispanic American Indian/Alaska Native (aOR = 2.3), having diabetes mellitus (aOR = 1.8), and residing/working in detention/correctional facilities (aOR = 4.7). Diagnostic tools evaluating infectiousness at secondary detection are urgently needed to inform infection control practices.

docwirenews.com

Detection of SARS-CoV-2 in the indoor air of intensive care unit (ICU) for severe COVID-19 patients and its surroundings: considering the role of environmental conditions

Environ Sci Pollut Res Int. 2021 Sep 5. doi: 10.1007/s11356-021-16010-x. Online ahead of print. There is ambiguity about the airborne transmission of the SARS-CoV-2. While a distance of 6 feet is considered a safe physical distance, new findings show that the virus can be transmitted more than that distance and cause infection. In hospitals, this may cause the virus to be transmitted from the treatment wards of COVID-19 patients to adjacent wards and infect medical staff, non-COVID-19 patients, and patient companions. The aim of this study was to investigate the presence of coronavirus in the air of ICU and adjacent wards. The low volume sampler (LVS) with two separate inlets for PM2.5 and PM10 was applied to collect indoor air of intensive care unit (ICU) with confirmed COVID- 19 patients and its surroundings. The samples were collected on 0.3μ PTFE filter fitted to the holder. Sampling was done at flow rate of 16.7 l/min for 24 h. The SRAS-CoV-2 virus was isolated using a SinaPure™ Virus Extraction Kit (SINACLON, Iran). The presence of SARS-CoV-2 genome was assessed using a commercially available SARS-CoV-2 Test Kit (Pishtaz-Iran), according to the manufacturer’s instructions using One Step plus Real-Time PCR system tool (Applied Biosystems, USA). A total of sixteen samples were taken, and the positive test rate for SRAS-CoV-2 was 12.5 % (2/16). All samples from surrounding (rest room and hallway) were negative, but two air samples from indoor of ICU (next to the patient bed and nursing station) were found to be positive. The results support the possibility of transmitting the SRAS-CoV-2 through the air at a greater distance than what is known as a safe physical distance. Therefore, in addition to maintaining a safe physical distance, other precautions including wearing a face mask, preventing air recirculation, and maximizing the use of natural ventilation should be considered, especially in crowded and enclosed environments.
SCIENCE
