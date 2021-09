People can neither see nor feel radiation, yet we are all exposed to some form of it in our daily life. Naturally occurring radioactive materials are present in the earth’s crust, the floors and walls of our homes, schools or offices, and in the food we eat and drink. Artificial radiation can save lives through cancer therapy and X-rays or CT scans used to diagnose diseases. At the same time, many of us may have incomplete knowledge about radiation safety and protection, and a great deal of uncertainty when it comes to understanding the risks of exposure in everyday life.

ENGINEERING ・ 2 DAYS AGO