Iowa State

Zuercher inducted into Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame

outlooknewspaper.com
 6 days ago

Linda Zuercher of Postville was inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 22. Inductees from across the state were honored for their outstanding service and dedication to 4-H. Inductees or their surviving family members were presented a certificate by Emily Saveraid, Executive Director Iowa 4-H Foundation and Tillie Good, Iowa 4-H Program Volunteer Development Specialist as they were introduced on stage.

