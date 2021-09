We get tonight’s show gets started with a few tunes from bands playing here in Richmond and D.C. in the next couple of weeks!. And then the rest of the first hour, and probably a lot of the second hour, will feature new music from Manapool, Ludovico Technique, Electric Six, Robbie Quine, The Adelaidean, Tyler Cantrell, and the new Side-Line compilation Post-Punk (Genesis)!