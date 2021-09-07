West Coast Market Proximity Drives Hillsboro’s Data Center Growth
Hillsboro, OR had the highest leasing activity across all secondary markets in North America while also ranking in the top five in under-construction product in the first half of 2021, according to CBRE’s latest North American Data Center Trends Report. Hillsboro posted the largest net absorption total of any secondary market, with 14.7 megawatts (MW) of wholesale colocation space taken up during the first half 2021.www.connectcre.com
