25 Fantastic Christian Waiting Quotes

Often, we read the Bible and we skim over words without understanding the meaning. Or if you aren’t paying attention, you read a different word than what was on the page. Apostasy is one of those words, what does it mean when Paul was falsely accusing of teaching the Jews apostasy from Moses? The law was and is a very strong commitment for the Jewish people. They believed Paul was saying, don’t follow our Jewish customs. In Matthew Paul addresses the falling away of a believer, stating the love of many will grow cold. This proceeds the “day of the Lord”, which is another subject. 2Thessalonians tells us to not be so easily shaken or alarmed by those who say the day of the Lord has already begun. You might say, not me, I am true to the end. If people fall away and/or abandon and/or refuse to continue to follow the Lord, how does that happen. We might respond, maybe they didn’t really believe in the first place. John tells us many of His disciples felt it was too hard to understand…Jesus said, “He knew from the beginning which ones didn’t believe, and He knew who would betray Him, many turned away and deserted Him. We realize “apostasy” isn’t a new word, there has always been a problem within the church and will continue to the end of days.

RELIGION ・ 9 DAYS AGO