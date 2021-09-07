CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 Fantastic Christian Waiting Quotes

7 days ago
networksasia.net
 7 days ago

www.networksasia.net

Belief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
inspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
lakenewsonline.com

What is Apostasy?

Often, we read the Bible and we skim over words without understanding the meaning. Or if you aren’t paying attention, you read a different word than what was on the page. Apostasy is one of those words, what does it mean when Paul was falsely accusing of teaching the Jews apostasy from Moses? The law was and is a very strong commitment for the Jewish people. They believed Paul was saying, don’t follow our Jewish customs. In Matthew Paul addresses the falling away of a believer, stating the love of many will grow cold. This proceeds the “day of the Lord”, which is another subject. 2Thessalonians tells us to not be so easily shaken or alarmed by those who say the day of the Lord has already begun. You might say, not me, I am true to the end. If people fall away and/or abandon and/or refuse to continue to follow the Lord, how does that happen. We might respond, maybe they didn’t really believe in the first place. John tells us many of His disciples felt it was too hard to understand…Jesus said, “He knew from the beginning which ones didn’t believe, and He knew who would betray Him, many turned away and deserted Him. We realize “apostasy” isn’t a new word, there has always been a problem within the church and will continue to the end of days.
The Conscious Cat

Sunday Quotes: Empathy

These are challenging times for all of us, but even more so for those among us who are strong empaths. If you're not familiar with the term, these are some of the signs that you are one:. You have a deep sensitivity toward others. You feel a deep connection to...
networksasia.net

Desiring God

The Book Jesus Loved Most

Sunday school has marked me since my childhood — literally. I have a scar on the top of my right hand from being burned by the popcorn popper when I was about 3 years old. Sunday school has left much deeper impressions, however, in my heart and soul and in the way I have read and understood the Bible for most of my life — especially in terms of how I have read and understood the Old Testament.
Herald-Press

RELIGION: Spiritual disciplines, pathway to godliness

Discipline is a word that conjures thoughts from our childhood. But, as Christians, the word discipline should take on a whole new meaning. Always remembering, discipline without direction is drudgery. In Paul’s words, “But have nothing to do with worldly fables fit only for old women. On the other hand, discipline yourself for the purpose of godliness.” For the next few weeks, we are going to explore, spiritual disciplines, specifically, Bible intake, prayer, worship, evangelism and stewardship.
#Christians
networksasia.net

livingbetter50.com

Daily Devotional – The Gospel Sacrifices

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from Romans 5:6-11. Human nature loves comfort. If you were given the choice between sitting back and relaxing, or getting dirty and working hard, you will most likely choose the former. "You see, at just the right time, when we were...
networksasia.net

sportsspectrum.com

Daily Devotional: Tuesday, September 14 - The Omnipresence of God

“Even the sparrow finds a home, and the swallow a nest for herself, where she may lay her young, at your altars.” — Psalm 84:3 (ESV) The presence of our God is everywhere. He moves, lives, breathes and works all around us. Psalm 84:3 (ESV) declares the extensiveness of our Heavenly Father’s presence in saying, “Even the sparrow finds a home, and the swallow a nest for herself, where she may lay her young, at your altars.” Psalm 84 proclaims that even the birds of the air find their home before the altars of the almighty, living God. Even the birds of the air come before God’s presence as they lay their young in the canopies.
gordonconwell.edu

Attentiveness: Wisdom

Who is wise and understanding among you? Let them show it by their good life, by deeds done in the humility that comes from wisdom. But if you harbor bitter envy and selfish ambition in your hearts, do not boast about it or deny the truth. Such “wisdom” does not come down from heaven but is earthly, unspiritual, demonic. For where you have envy and selfish ambition, there you find disorder and every evil practice. But the wisdom that comes from heaven is first of all pure; then peace-loving, considerate, submissive, full of mercy and good fruit, impartial and sincere. Peacemakers who sow in peace reap a harvest of righteousness. (James 3:13-18)
eagleobserver.com

RELIGION: 'Let thy mercies come also unto me, O LORD'

"Let thy mercies come also unto me, O LORD, even thy salvation, according to thy word. So shall I have wherewith to answer him that reproacheth me: for I trust in thy word." Psalm 119:41-42 (Read Psalm 119:41-48) Which one of us, when held up to the standard of God's...
Craig Daily Press

Faith: What deserves our worship?

I recently read, and you may have heard, that Harvard University has hired a self-avowed atheist to serve as University Chaplain. Before you join your voice with countless others who have pointed out the obvious absurdity of such a selection, it might be worthwhile to examine what this says about our culture – or more to the point, what it says about our nature as human persons.
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
Science Focus

Fewer people are believing in God – but it’s not because of science

Britain is one of the most secular countries in the world. Belief in God has been declining, along with other indicators of religion, since polling began. In 1961, when a question about God was included in a survey by the National Opinion Polls, 91 per cent of Britons expressed belief. By 2018, according to the British Social Attitudes survey, that had fallen to 55 per cent of the population, with 26 per cent affirming that they’ve never believed.
networksasia.net

Journal Review

False prophets in sheep’s clothing

False prophets in sheep's clothing are leading some of us into great danger. False prophets and teachers bear a heavy burden of responsibility for disastrous results of their ignorance or deceit. We live in a time when instant communication and media provide loud megaphones to little people, making them appear...
