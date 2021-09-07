Yet another National Driver of the Year honoree hails from among Taylorsville’s garbage and recycling collectors

Ryan Jones is the latest of several Wasatch Front Waste & Recycling District equipment operators to earn a Driver of the Year honor from a national trade association. (WFWRD) Like most industries across our country, garbage and recycling collection agencies have a nationwide organization that offers guidance and measures work quality. In their case, it’s the National Waste & Recycling Association. That association has branded the drivers who gather Taylorsville waste the safest throughout the United States.