Taylorsville, UT

Yet another National Driver of the Year honoree hails from among Taylorsville’s garbage and recycling collectors

valleyjournals.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Jones is the latest of several Wasatch Front Waste & Recycling District equipment operators to earn a Driver of the Year honor from a national trade association. (WFWRD) Like most industries across our country, garbage and recycling collection agencies have a nationwide organization that offers guidance and measures work quality. In their case, it’s the National Waste & Recycling Association. That association has branded the drivers who gather Taylorsville waste the safest throughout the United States.

