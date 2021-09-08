CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Coronavirus: USDA to provide $700M in COVID-19 aid to farm, food workers

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Khg8R_0bpVg14O00

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday announced $700 million in grants to help farm and food workers recoup some costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The program will provide relief to farmworkers, meatpacking workers, and front-line grocery workers for expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the USDA stated in its announcement. “This relief is intended to defray costs for reasonable and necessary personal, family, or living expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as costs for personal protective equipment (PPE), dependent care, and expenses associated with quarantines and testing related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to the agency, payments of up to $600 will be distributed to farmworkers and meatpacking workers as part of the grant program.

The funds will be disbursed in amounts ranging from $5 million to $50 million via grants provided to state governments, tribal entities and nonprofit organizations, The Hill reported.

An additional $20 million has been set aside for grocery workers as part of a pilot program, the USDA stated.

“They deserve recognition for their resilience and financial support for their efforts to meet personal and family needs while continuing to provide essential services,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack stated.

Tuesday’s announcement comes just one day after coronavirus-related federal aid expired for more than 7 million unemployed Americans, The Hill reported.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Ppe#Hill#Americans#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
11K+
Followers
29K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy