West Virginia Teacher and School Service Personnel of the Year Announced

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) are pleased to announce the 2022 West Virginia Teacher of the Year (TOY) and School Service Personnel of the Year (SPOY) winners. Brian Casto of Cabell County is the 2022 Teacher of the Year, and Katherine Miller of Wayne County is the 2022 School Service Personnel of the Year. Winners were announced during the Celebration of Excellence in Education ceremony on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the Culture Center in Charleston. West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch and WVBE President Miller Hall were joined by members of the State Board for the occasion.