County offers free car-seat check

ALBANY COUNTY — On Saturday, car seats for children will be checked for free as part of a county program at Crossgates Mall in Guilderland. “At our June event, our team checked 50 car seats and only two were installed correctly. That’s less than 4 percent of all seats inspected,” said Albany County Executive Daniel Mccoy in a release announcing the event. “On top of that, five seats had to be replaced because of recalls, damages or expirations. This is a pattern we see year after year ….”