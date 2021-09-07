CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Watch the Plug Get Pulled During Guns N’ Roses + Dave Grohl’s “Paradise City” Team-Up at BottleRock 2021

By Rock Cellar Magazine Staff
rockcellarmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose moments in the live concert setting when the sound suddenly cuts out without warning are undeniably strange. Whether a technical issue or something else, it can make for a confusing scene, fans in the crowd screaming “turn it up!!” to no avail. That’s precisely what happened this past weekend at BottleRock Napa Valley, at perhaps the most inopportune moment imaginable — during the headlining set from Guns N’ Roses when Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters showed up to play guitar and sing along with “Paradise City.”

www.rockcellarmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
riffmagazine.com

BottleRock Day 2: Miley Cyrus, Guns N’ Roses, 10 others we loved on Saturday

NAPA — Miley Cyrus has rebelled against the constructs that limited her for many years now, and that didn’t change at her co-headlining slot at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday. She used the 90 minutes to reinforce her message that she’s always been her own woman and not subject to the family friendly box from which she’s clearly broken out.
MUSIC
NME

Dave Grohl’s former band Scream are crowdfunding a new album

For a few years before he joined Nirvana, Dave Grohl played drums for Washington D.C. hardcore band Scream. Now, they’re launching a kickstarter campaign for a new album. Titled ‘DC Special’, it’ll be the first album Scream have released since 1993’s ‘Fumble’. Hoping to get into the famous Inner Ear Studios (where Foo Fighters, Minor Threat and Fugazi have all recorded) before it shuts at the end of September, the band are asking fans to help fund the project.
ROCK MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Guns N Roses BottleRock Set Cut Short Due To 10PM Curfew

BottleRock in Napa Valley kicked off this year with a ton of notable performers, most notably Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks and Guns N’ Roses, who closed out the festival. Guns N’ Roses conclusion was cut-short during the middle of their hit “Paradise City” however, as the band went over Napa’s strict 10:00 p.m. curfew, which caused organizers to pull the plug.
NAPA, CA
MusicRadar.com

Watch: Dave Grohl invites 11 year-old drummer Nandi Bushell to perform on stage with Foo Fighters

When Nandi Bushell challenged Dave Grohl to a drum-off online in 2020 - ultimately winning, with Grohl recording a theme tune for the young drummer - she could only have dreamed that it would lead to performing with her heroes, Foo Fighters live on stage. But that’s exactly what happened this past weekend, when the 11 year-old from Ipswich finally got her chance to sit-in with the band.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Grohl
loudersound.com

Watch as festival pulls plug on Guns N’ Roses for breaking curfew

Guns N’ Roses headlined the second night of Napa Valley’s BottleRock music festival on Saturday night, but fans got less than they bargained for after festival organisers switched off the PA when the band broke a strict 10pm curfew. The action unfolded during Guns N' Roses' encore. Having been joined...
MUSIC
musicfestnews.com

BottleRock Napa Valley Shuts Down Guns N’ Roses Mid-Song

BottleRock Napa Valley Shuts Down Guns N’ Roses Mid-Song. BottleRock Napa Valley headliner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rock band Guns N’ Roses were unplugged during their live performance on Saturday, September 4, for breaking the venue’s mandatory 10 p.m. curfew. Guns N’ Roses was wrapping up the first of their two-song encore with pop singer/songwriter Pink joining them on stage for “Patience” (G N’ R Lies – 1989).
MUSIC
audacy.com

Guns N' Roses bring out Dave Grohl and P!nk at BottleRock Napa, have sound cut due to curfew

Saturday night's BottleRock Napa headliner, Guns N' Roses, ripped through an almost 2 & a half hour long set featuring some of their biggest hits and a number of covers. During their encore they were joined by P!nk for "Patience" & Dave Grohl on drums for their closer, "Paradise City". As has happened in the past with Foo Fighters & Neil Young, the band's sound was cut off due to the 10PM curfew.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paradise City#The Foo Fighters#Guns N Roses
947wls.com

Guns N’ Roses & Dave Grohl concert shut down for performing after 10PM

Once again the BottleRock festival shut down Dave Grohl for exceeding the event’s curfew. The Foo Fighters‘ frontman sat in with Guns N’ Roses during the band’s headline appearance on Saturday night (September 4th) and during a particularly hot show-closing take of the the band’s “Paradise City,” the promoters pulled the plug on the band’s sound. Back in 2017, the Foos were also cut off mid-song for running over the stipulated 10 p.m curfew, as agreed upon by the surrounding Napa, California community.
CHICAGO, IL
thebrag.com

Guns N’ Roses headline set at BottleRock cut off during closing song

Guns N’ Roses recently played an electrifying set to diehard fans at BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley, California. As reported by NME, BottleRock had plans to close the festival out at 10pm, however that isn’t really the way things panned out. Along with them they had Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl...
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Guns N’ Roses Got Cut Off During ‘Paradise City’ Performance

Guns N’ Roses brought out a surprise guest on Saturday at the BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley, California. During their set, they enlisted the help of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl to perform “Paradise City” with them. It was the final song of the band’s headlining set. Unfortunately for all the attendees, the organizers had to pull the plug halfway through because of a strict curfew.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
antiMUSIC

Guns N' Roses and Dave Grohl Jam Shut Down At Festival

(hennemusic) Organizers at the Bottlerock Napa Valley festival shut down a performance by Guns N' Roses and special guest Dave Grohl in mid-song for breaking a strict 10 p.m. curfew at the Napa Valley Expo on September 4. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the move prompted boos from the...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch STEVEN ADLER Perform GUNS N' ROSES Classics At Rainbow Bar & Grill Backyard Bash

Video footage of Steven Adler's September 5 performance at the Rainbow Bar & Grill Backyard Bash in West Hollywood, California can be seen below. Joining the former GUNS N' ROSES drummer in his group are Ariel Kamin, the singer of Argentinian GN'R tribute band SON OF A GUN, plus guitarists Michael Thomas and Alistair James, and bassist Todd Kerns (filling in for Tanya O Callaghan).
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Effingham Radio

Axl Rose Gets Nostalgic At Guns N’ Roses’ Atlantic City Gig

Axl Rose displayed his rarely seen nostalgic side on Sunday night (September 12th) during Guns N' Roses concert at Atlantic City, in New Jersey's Etess Arena. Rolling Stone reported prior to the band launching into “Don't Cry” from 1991’s Use Your Illusion I, Rose shed light on how he and Guns co-founding guitarist Izzy Stradlin came up with the tune.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Foo Fighters Paid Homage to Late Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts: Here’s How

These last few weeks have been all Foo Fighters. There aren’t many rock bands having the success and recognition that these guys are. Last week, the band brought on the superfan and super drummer Nandi Bushell to play with them. Thanks to her, the band finds itself on the Billboard charts again with their song, Everlong. Last night they performed at the MTV Video Music Awards.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Dave Grohl says Foo Fighters’ ‘Walk’ was inspired by Kurt Cobain

Speaking about Foo Fighters’ career and music to Rolling Stone, Dave Grohl clarified that their 2011 hit ‘Walk’ was inspired by Kurt Cobain. Dave Grohl’s time with Nirvana and his association with Kurt Cobain inevitably means that fans have — on multiple occasions — tried to find connections to the latter in Foo Fighters‘ music. While Grohl and the band have acknowledged Cobain’s influence on their lives, they have now also confirmed that their 2011 hit ‘Walk’ was inspired by him.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy