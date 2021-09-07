Watch the Plug Get Pulled During Guns N’ Roses + Dave Grohl’s “Paradise City” Team-Up at BottleRock 2021

Those moments in the live concert setting when the sound suddenly cuts out without warning are undeniably strange. Whether a technical issue or something else, it can make for a confusing scene, fans in the crowd screaming “turn it up!!” to no avail. That’s precisely what happened this past weekend at BottleRock Napa Valley, at perhaps the most inopportune moment imaginable — during the headlining set from Guns N’ Roses when Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters showed up to play guitar and sing along with “Paradise City.”