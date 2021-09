Texas A&M is ranked fifth in both Top 25 collegiate football polls this week. The Aggies, coming off a 41-10 victory over Kent State, moved up a spot in both polls. Clemson, which had been second in the coaches’ poll and third in the Associated Press poll, slipped to sixth in both after a 10-3 loss to Georgia, which moved up to second in both polls behind Alabama. Ohio State is third in both polls with Oklahoma fourth.