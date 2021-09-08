Mexico earthquake: 1 dead after magnitude 7 quake strikes near Acapulco

ACAPULCO, Mexico — A magnitude 7 earthquake struck Mexico’s Pacific coast late Tuesday, killing at least one person, officials said.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake, which occurred at 8:47 p.m. local time, was centered about 12.8 miles northeast of Acapulco at a depth of 12.4 miles. Two other earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.7 and 4.9 occurred in the same area within the next hour and a half, the agency reported.

Guerrero state Gov. Hector Astudillo said late Tuesday that a post fell in Coyouca de Benitez, killing one person, The Associated Press reported. Before the death was reported, Mexico’s National Civil Defense said it was not aware of any serious damage or injuries, according to the AP.

The earthquake, which shook buildings as far away as Mexico City, did not trigger a tsunami alert, authorities said.

