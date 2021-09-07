CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ilwaco, WA

Estate of JOHN B. GRANLUND, Deceased. NO. 21-4-00068-25 PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of JOHN B. GRANLUND, Deceased. The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative, or the personal representative's attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent's probate and nonprobate assets.

