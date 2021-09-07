Lakin routs Elkhart in opener, 63-6

ELKHART - Servando Gonzalez scored three touchdowns and Allen Martinez had two to lead the Lakin Broncs to a 63-6 rout at Elkhart Friday to open the 2021-22 football season. Martinez opened the scoring for Lakin in the first quarter with a three-yard run. The point after attempt was good. The Broncs’ Omar Gonzalez picked up a fumble while on defense and rambled 24-yards for a touchdown. The P.A.T. was good to round out the scoring in the first quarter.