City of Ilwaco Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Ilwaco City Council will hold a public hearing on the Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan. Hearing to take place at the regular City Council meeting on September 13, 2021, at or about 6:00 p.m. via Zoom teleconference, Meeting ID 385 864 1217. All written and oral comment will be considered. Please contact City Hall, 360-642-3145, should you need special accommodations. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.www.chinookobserver.com
